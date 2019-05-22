The labrador is synonymous with loyalty, dependability, cheerfulness and a big appetite. It has become the world’s most popular dog, beloved of gamekeepers and royalty, bachelors and families. It is one of the most versatile breeds, capable of working in search and rescue, as a guide dog, in medical detection, as a sniffer or assistance dog and in the theatre of war.

The labrador has been the faithful companion of presidents and prime ministers — Clinton, Kissinger, Mitterrand, Chirac and Sarkozy to name a few. It’s the musician’s dog of choice, from the late Frank Sinatra to Keith Richards and Paul McCartney, as well as Hollywood royalty such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Costner and literary greats Ernest Hemingway and Roald Dahl.

It seems amazing to me that some of the world’s most prolific swimming dogs came from some of the world’s coldest water. But perhaps that was the point — people had to find an alternative to getting in the water themselves.

However, the labrador is a dog that loves to curl up on the sofa. They’re never happier than with their heads lolling out of the open window of a Land Rover. How did this family dog, with its appetite for food and cuddles, originate from such an inhospitable place?

The origin of the labrador is complex, combining Portugal, Newfoundland and Britain. British settlers to Newfoundland took their hunting dogs, permutations of which then made their way back to England with the Portuguese fishermen who were attracted to the remote Canadian island for its rich harvest of cod, which they eventually offloaded in the fishing port of Poole in Dorset.

The first sightings of ‘St John’s Dogs’ or ‘Little Newfoundler Dogs’ in Britain were in the late 18th century, having come back across the Atlantic to their original home aboard the ships carrying dried and salted cod.