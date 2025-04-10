Everything you need to know about one of sport's most gruelling rivalries
This year's infamous Boat Race is expected to play out to a global audience of 100million.
Rosie Paterson
In the late 1820s, friends Charles Merivale of St John’s, Cambridge, and Charles Wordsworth (nephew of William) of Christ Church College, Oxford, went rowing on the River Cam. The outing inspired them to found a competition and, in February 1829, the Cambridge University Boat Club sent a letter to ‘hereby challenge the University of Oxford to row a match... each in an eight-oared boat during the ensuing Easter vacation’.
The inaugural Men’s Boat Race, at Henley-on-Thames in June 1829, was won by Oxford (with ‘ease’). The Cambridge crew wore duck egg blue; Oxford wore navy — a tradition which is upheld today.
In 1845, the race moved to the current Championship Course, a 6.8km (about 4.2 miles) stretch between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames. Races are typically rowed upstream on a flood tide from Putney to Mortlake — apart from in 1846, 1856 and 1863, when the course ran in reverse, from Mortlake to Putney.
The first Women's Boat Race occurred in 1927 — a full half century before women's rowing was introduced into the Olympic Games. At the beginning, the two female crews were not allowed to race side-by-side and were instead judged independently on a time and style basis.
The country's two oldest universities have been trying to out-do each other for centuries — Oxford was founded in 1096; Cambridge in 1209 — but the only rivalry that runs deeper than the one between them is the one among their own students. More than 100 of them — all enrolled in full-time studied — compete for a place; this year six Paris Olympians rank among the final 16. The coxswain, the ninth member of the eight boats, is the only one who doesn't row and faces forward. They can be male or female, but must weigh a minimum of 55kg for the Men's Race and 50kg for the Women's.
(A fun fact: the Race's influence extends far beyond sport and in orthopaedic surgery, an S-shaped incision along the crease of the elbow is commonly referred to as ‘a boat-race incision’ because it resembles the course.)
The record time held in the Men’s Boat Race is 16min, 19sec, set by Cambridge in 1998; in the Women's it is 18min 33sec by the same University, in 2017. (Cambridge has a total of 87 victories versus Oxford's 81). It is roughly the same amount of time it would take the average person to walk from the centre of London Waterloo station to The Savoy hotel on the Strand.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Last year, luxury French fashion house Chanel was announced as the official timekeeper and title sponsor — the brand's first foray in sporting sponsorship. The competition, now titled The Chanel J12 Boat Race, will be held this weekend, on April 13, with more than 250,000 spectators expected to line the Thames and a further predicted global audience of around 100million.
Amie Elizabeth joined Country Life in 2022. She studied history at Edinburgh University and previously worked in interior design and fashion styling. She regularly contributes to Country Life’s London Life section and compiles the weekly Barometer feature. She also writes for Luxury London and has covered everything from Chanel suits and art events, to the best pies in London.
-
The humble hazel dormouse — 'the flagship species of the health of our countryside'
The sleepy and very sweet hazel dormouse is one of Britain's rarest mammals.
By Jack Watkins Published
-
The grass is always greener: Follow in the footsteps of Sir Andy Murray and play in The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic
There’s no better time of year than the summer grass court tennis season.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
You've gotta catch them all: Everything you need to know about London's giant Easter egg hunt
Fortnum & Mason, Anya Hindmarch and Chopard are among the companies that have lent a creative hand.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
The UK gets its first ‘European stork village’ — and it's in West Sussex
Although the mortality rate among white storks can be up to 90%, the future looks rosy for breeding pairs in southern England.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Can't you hear me S.O.S? Our treasured native dog breeds are at risk of extinction
Do you know your Kerry blue terrier from your Lancashire heeler? A simple lack of publicity is often to blame for some of the UK's native dog breeds flying dangerously low under-the-radar.
By Victoria Marston Published
-
The prestigious Saut Hermès was a tantalising taste of what to expect when Paris's Grand Palais reopens to the public in June
The Grand Palais in Paris, France, has been closed to the public for extensive renovation works since 2021.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Curious Questions: Why do golf balls have dimples? And why are tennis balls furry?
As the weather picks up, millions of us start thinking about dusting off our golf clubs and tennis rackets. And as he did so, Martin Fone got thinking: why aren't the balls we use for tennis and golf perfectly smooth?
By Martin Fone Published
-
Everything you might've missed last week — including the new Aston Martin
A lot has happened in the last few few days, from an Aston Martin reveal and new Rolex flagship store opening, to a case of mistaken identify at the Wallace Collection.
By Rosie Paterson Published