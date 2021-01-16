Pont Minllyn, Gwynedd: The ancient pack-horse crossing that’s four centuries old

A bridge coming up for four centuries old is today's Secret Britain spot.
Not content with translating the Bible and the Book of Common Prayer into Welsh, Dr John Davies built this charming packhorse bridge across the River Dyfi, just south of Dinas Mawddwy, in the early 17th century.
On the edge of the Snowdonia National Park, the village is overlooked by looming, sheep-speckled Foel Dinas and, despite the confluence of three rivers, is remarkably quiet.
It’s also become a wild swimming spot: some people insist that the best view of the turf-topped Pont Minllyn comes via a dip in the Dyfi beneath.
