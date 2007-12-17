Boxing Day Meets 2007

Buckinghamshire
* Bicester with Whaddon Chase Hunt
Winslow Hall, Winslow. MK18 3AB, 11am
* Vale of Aylesbury with Garth and South Berks Hunt
Cholesbury Common, HP5 2UH, 11am
Cambridgeshire
* Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt
The Bell, Stilton, 12 noon
* Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace Hunt
Eltisley Green, Eltisley, 11am
Cheshire
* Cheshire Hunt
The Swan, Tarporley High Street, Tarporley, 11am
* Cheshire Forest Hunt
The Duke of Portland, Lach Dennis, Northwich, 11am
Cumbria
* Cumberland Hunt
Snooty Fox, Uldale, 10.30am
Derbyshire
* High Peak Hunt
The Peacock Hotel, Bakewell, 11.30
Devon
* Tetcott Farmers Hunt
The King’s Arms, Holsworthy Square, Holsworthy, 11am
Dorset
* South Dorset Hunt
Dorset County Showground, Cokers Frome, Dorchester, 10.45am
* Portman Hunt
Blandford, 10.45am
Essex
* Essex Hunt
Matching Green Village, Harlow, 11am
Glamorgan
* Glamorgan Hunt
Cowbridge,11am
Gloucestershire
* Beaufort Hunt
Worcester Lodge Didmarton, 10.45am
* Berkeley Hunt
High Street, Thornbury, 11am
Hampshire
* Hampshire Hunt
The Fur and Feathers Pub., Herriard (just off A339 Basingstoke/Alton road), 11am
* Hursley Hambledon Hunt
The Buck’s Head, Meonstoke, 11am
Herefordshire
* Clifton-on-Teme Hunt
The Hop Pole, Bromyard Town, 11am
* Golden Valley Hunt
The Town Clock, Hay-on-Wye, 10.45am
* Ledbury Hunt
Feathers Hotel, Ledbury, 10.45am
Leicestershire
* Fernie Hunt
Great Bowden, Market Harborough, 11am
Lincolnshire
* Belvoir Hunt
St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 11am
* Burton Hunt
The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln, 11am
Monmouthshire
* Monmouthshire Hunt
Angel Hotel, Abergavenny, 11am
Norfolk
* West Norfolk Hunt
Fakenham Racecourse, 11am
Northamptonshire
* Pytchley Hunt
Harlestone Heath, Northampton, 10.45am
* Grafton Hunt
Easton Neston House, Towcester, 11am
Northumberland
* Border Hunt
The Percy Arms, Otterburn, 10.30am
* Haydon Hunt
Railway Inn, Fourstones, Hexham, 11am
* Percy Hunt
The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on the Moor, Alnwick, 10.45am
Oxfordshire
* Heythrop Hunt
The Fox Inn, Chipping Norton, 10.45am
* Old Berks Hunt
The Kennels, Stanford Road, Faringdon, 10.45am
Pembrokeshire
* Pembrokeshire Hunt
Castle Square, Haverfordwest, 11am
* South Pembrokeshire Hunt
The Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay, SA68 0TE, 11am
Powys
* Brecon and Talybont Hunt
The Castle Hotel, Brecon, 10.45am
Rutland
* Cottesmore Hunt
Cutt’s Close, Oakham, 10.45am
Shropshire
* North Shropshire Hunt
Shrewsbury Livestock Market, The Smithfield, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, 11am
* Albrighton Hunt
High Street, Newport, 11am
* Ludlow Hunt
Ludlow Castle, 11am
Somerset
* Blackmore and Sparkford Vale
Castle Cary, 11am
* Mendip Farmers Hunt
The Green, Priddy, Wells, 10.45am
* Minehead Hunt
The Wellington Hotel, Minehead, 11am
Staffordshire
* Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt
Blithfield Hall, Admaston, Rugeley, 10.45am
Suffolk
* Essex and Suffolk Hunt
Holbecks Park, Hadleigh, 11am
* Thurlow Hunt
Great Thurlow Hall, Great Thurlow, Haverhill, 10.45am
Surrey
* Surrey Union Hunt
The Punchbowl Inn, Okewood Hill, Ockley, 12 noon
Sussex
* East Sussex and Romney Marsh
The Green, Battle, 11am
* Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt
The Kennels, Petworth Park, Petworth, 11am
Warwickshire
* Warwickshire Hunt
Upton House, Banbury, 10.45am
Wiltshire
* Avon Vale Hunt
Lacock, near Chippenham, 11am
* Royal Artillery (Salisbury Plain) Hunt
Chitterne Playing Fields, 11am
* Tedworth Hunt
Bouverie Hall, Pewsey, 11am
Worcestershire
* Albrighton Woodland Hunt
Hagley Hall, Hagley, Stourbridge, 11am
North Yorkshire
* Middleton Hunt
Malton and Driffield, 11am
* Pendle Forest and Craven Hunt
Gargrave Village Green, Gargrave, Skipton, 11am
* Derwent Hunt
The Manor House, Brompton, Scarborough, 11am
East Yorkshire
* Holderness Hunt
Beverley Westwood, Beverley (near the Racecourse), 11am