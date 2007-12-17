Boxing Day Meets 2007

Buckinghamshire

* Bicester with Whaddon Chase Hunt

Winslow Hall, Winslow. MK18 3AB, 11am

* Vale of Aylesbury with Garth and South Berks Hunt

Cholesbury Common, HP5 2UH, 11am

Cambridgeshire

* Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt

The Bell, Stilton, 12 noon

* Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace Hunt

Eltisley Green, Eltisley, 11am

Cheshire

* Cheshire Hunt

The Swan, Tarporley High Street, Tarporley, 11am

* Cheshire Forest Hunt

The Duke of Portland, Lach Dennis, Northwich, 11am

Cumbria

* Cumberland Hunt

Snooty Fox, Uldale, 10.30am

Derbyshire

* High Peak Hunt

The Peacock Hotel, Bakewell, 11.30

Devon

* Tetcott Farmers Hunt

The King’s Arms, Holsworthy Square, Holsworthy, 11am

Dorset

* South Dorset Hunt

Dorset County Showground, Cokers Frome, Dorchester, 10.45am

* Portman Hunt

Blandford, 10.45am

Essex

* Essex Hunt

Matching Green Village, Harlow, 11am

Glamorgan

* Glamorgan Hunt

Cowbridge,11am

Gloucestershire

* Beaufort Hunt

Worcester Lodge Didmarton, 10.45am

* Berkeley Hunt

High Street, Thornbury, 11am

Hampshire

* Hampshire Hunt

The Fur and Feathers Pub., Herriard (just off A339 Basingstoke/Alton road), 11am

* Hursley Hambledon Hunt

The Buck’s Head, Meonstoke, 11am

Herefordshire

* Clifton-on-Teme Hunt

The Hop Pole, Bromyard Town, 11am

* Golden Valley Hunt

The Town Clock, Hay-on-Wye, 10.45am

* Ledbury Hunt

Feathers Hotel, Ledbury, 10.45am

Leicestershire

* Fernie Hunt

Great Bowden, Market Harborough, 11am

Lincolnshire

* Belvoir Hunt

St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 11am

* Burton Hunt

The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln, 11am

Monmouthshire

* Monmouthshire Hunt

Angel Hotel, Abergavenny, 11am

Norfolk

* West Norfolk Hunt

Fakenham Racecourse, 11am

Northamptonshire

* Pytchley Hunt

Harlestone Heath, Northampton, 10.45am

* Grafton Hunt

Easton Neston House, Towcester, 11am

Northumberland

* Border Hunt

The Percy Arms, Otterburn, 10.30am

* Haydon Hunt

Railway Inn, Fourstones, Hexham, 11am

* Percy Hunt

The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on the Moor, Alnwick, 10.45am

Oxfordshire

* Heythrop Hunt

The Fox Inn, Chipping Norton, 10.45am

* Old Berks Hunt

The Kennels, Stanford Road, Faringdon, 10.45am

Pembrokeshire

* Pembrokeshire Hunt

Castle Square, Haverfordwest, 11am

* South Pembrokeshire Hunt

The Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay, SA68 0TE, 11am

Powys

* Brecon and Talybont Hunt

The Castle Hotel, Brecon, 10.45am

Rutland

* Cottesmore Hunt

Cutt’s Close, Oakham, 10.45am

Shropshire

* North Shropshire Hunt

Shrewsbury Livestock Market, The Smithfield, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, 11am

* Albrighton Hunt

High Street, Newport, 11am

* Ludlow Hunt

Ludlow Castle, 11am

Somerset

* Blackmore and Sparkford Vale

Castle Cary, 11am

* Mendip Farmers Hunt

The Green, Priddy, Wells, 10.45am

* Minehead Hunt

The Wellington Hotel, Minehead, 11am

Staffordshire

* Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt

Blithfield Hall, Admaston, Rugeley, 10.45am

Suffolk

* Essex and Suffolk Hunt

Holbecks Park, Hadleigh, 11am

* Thurlow Hunt

Great Thurlow Hall, Great Thurlow, Haverhill, 10.45am

Surrey

* Surrey Union Hunt

The Punchbowl Inn, Okewood Hill, Ockley, 12 noon

Sussex

* East Sussex and Romney Marsh

The Green, Battle, 11am

* Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt

The Kennels, Petworth Park, Petworth, 11am

Warwickshire

* Warwickshire Hunt

Upton House, Banbury, 10.45am

Wiltshire

* Avon Vale Hunt

Lacock, near Chippenham, 11am

* Royal Artillery (Salisbury Plain) Hunt

Chitterne Playing Fields, 11am

* Tedworth Hunt

Bouverie Hall, Pewsey, 11am

Worcestershire

* Albrighton Woodland Hunt

Hagley Hall, Hagley, Stourbridge, 11am

North Yorkshire

* Middleton Hunt

Malton and Driffield, 11am

* Pendle Forest and Craven Hunt

Gargrave Village Green, Gargrave, Skipton, 11am

* Derwent Hunt

The Manor House, Brompton, Scarborough, 11am

East Yorkshire

* Holderness Hunt

Beverley Westwood, Beverley (near the Racecourse), 11am