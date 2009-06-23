Art exhibitions to see in late June

Immagini e memoria: Rome in the photographs of Father Peter Paul Mackey, 1890-1901. Sir John Soane’s Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP 19th June – 12th September

J.W.Waterhouse: The Modern Pre-Raphaelite. The Royal Academy of Arts, Sackler Wing of Galleries (020 7300 8000) 27th June – 13th September

Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection, the first showing of their paintings in Britain. Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex (01243 774557) 27 June until 1 November

Underground Gallery, Garden Gallery and Open Air: Peter Randall Page. Yorkshire Sculpture Park.West Bretton, Wakefield (01924 832633; www.ysp.co.uk) 27th June until Early 2010.

Peter Godwin: First UK exhibition by the celebrated Australian artist. Nevill Keating McIlroy, 5 Pickering Place, St James’s street, London SW1A 1EA. (020 7839 8386; www.nevillkeating.com) 17 June – 10 July 2009 (Private view: 16 June)

Bill Brandt – Over 50 images by one of the twentieth-century’s greatest photographers, including many images that are new to the public eye. Chris Beetles Gallery, 8 & 10 Ryder Street, London, SW1Y 6QB (020 7839 7551 www.chrisbeetles.com) 24th June – 18th July.

Wendy Sutherland – a visionary new painter of the Scottish Highlands at Francis Kyle Gallery, 9 Maddox Street, London until 23 July. 020 7499 6870

Summer exhibition including works by Laurence Broderick, Jim Bond, Kirstie Cohen, Helen Denerley, Lotte Glob, James Hawkins, Gerald Laing, Allan Macdonald, Robert Mcaulay, Eugenia Vronskaya, Christopher Wood at the Kilmorack Gallery, by Beauly, Invernessshire 26th June-October. 01463 783230

CLOSING SOON

Mark Wallinger Curates ‘The Russian Linesman’ – Frontiers, Borders and Thresholds. Leeds Art Gallery, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AA (www.leeds.gov.uk/artgallery) 15th May – 28th June

Tim Scott Bolton: Travels in the Middle East. Exhibition of Oils and Watercolours. Mathaf Gallery, 24 Motcomb Street, London, SW1X 8JU (020 7235 0010 www.mathafgallery.com) 9th – 26th June

Sporting Art: From Stubbs to Munnings – An exhibition of 300 years of British sporting art. 58 Jermyn Street, London, SW1Y 6LX (020 7493 0340 www.simondickinson.com) 2nd – 26th June