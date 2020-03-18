Six stunning woodland walks to enjoy this spring

With flowers starting to bloom, British forests are teeming with life and waiting to be explored this spring.

All sorts of things are off the table at the moment, but taking a walk to enjoy the beauty of nature is very much still open.

Stay sensible, however: follow the latest advice, don’t go out if you’re feeling unwell, and while stopping to chat with people as you walk along is fine — just keep your distance a little more than you normally would.

Ardgartan, Argyll

Loch Long and the small village of Ardgartan are located at the mouth of the Croe Water in Scotland’s Argyll Forest Park. Mountaineers, ramblers, cyclists and horse riders all come to this spot to make the most of the stunning scenery, nature and trails of Arrochar Alps, Ben Aruthr and Glen Kinglas.

As well as offering excellent climbing and adventure conditions, this area also has some gentle forest walks which are clearly marked out by the Forestry Commission. Soak up the spectacular land and water views by exploring the forest on foot before taking a canoe trip over Loch Long’s Torpedo Bay.

Spring time is an excellent time to spot wildlife in Scotland, with many animals returning to the area to breed. In particular, look out for ospreys returning from their winter trip to Africa.

Blackwood, Hampshire

The Blackwood beech forest in Hampshire is only one hour from London – perfectly located for a quick escape back to nature. The forest (just five minutes from Micheldever train station) looks stunning in late spring, due to a wild violet carpet of bluebells.

Associated with ancient and deciduous woodland, bluebells are commonly found where there are beech trees, where their young shoots can penetrate the thick layer of beech leaf debris. Bluebells need to pollinate and flower before the dense foliage of the beech trees closes off the light, hence the flowers’ brief appearance only occurring towards the end of April and into May.

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Spreading from the beauty of Wye Valley across to the mighty River Severn, the Forest of Dean is a glorious stretch of ancient oak woodland. With enchanting forest walks, impressive rivers and the grand 500ft high limestone outcrop of Symonds Yat Rock, it’s impossible to be bored on a visit to this area. Look out in spring for bursts of wild garlic – a must for seasonal foragers.

For those visiting with children, the Forest of Dean’s Puzzlewood is a must-see. Explore 14 acres of historical woodland (originally thought to be the inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle Earth), complete with twisted rock formations, strange tree roots and a maze of pathways, bridges and tunnels.

Strathyre, Stirling

Near Loch Lubnaig, Strathyre is a pretty Victorian village on the eastern shore of the River Balveg. The area is closely associated with Rob Roy, with the Rob Roy Way marked trail and market town Callander all pay homage to the Scottish folk hero. Strathyre forest surrounds the village; a stunning natural woodland that’s popular with walkers, climbers, cyclists, horse riders and wildlife enthusiasts.

Walk Highlands suggest a circular route around Strathyre that takes in part of the Rob Roy Way and other marked forest walks. The higher up views found on the route are great for spotting forest birds and red squirrels.

Deerpark, Cornwall

Near the Cornish coast, the Deerpark woodland is a serene place to explore, home to rare plant species and an abundance of wildlife including, naturally, roe deer.

It is a wonderfully diverse place to visit, just 15 minutes from the Cornish beaches and pretty fishing villages of Looe and Polperro.

Cropton, Yorkshire

With the North Yorkshire moors right on your doorstep, and the coast just a half hour drive away, Cropton is one of the most picturesque places to visit in the UK. Cropton is home to a variety of evergreen and broadleaf trees, crystal clear streams, and an abundance of wildlife. Nearby Dalby Forest has historic gems to discover, including Bronze Age burial mounds and earthworks.

Cropton offers wonderful cycling facilities for outdoor explorers in the spring time. Blooming plants and crisp air are the perfect accompaniment to those who want to wind around the wood trails of Cropton on two wheels.

This list of walks was first published in 2015 in conjunction with Forest Holidays, who kindly provided some of the photographs you’ll see on this page.