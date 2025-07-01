You’ve got to have a lot of balls: Wimbledon by numbers

Tennis fans rejoice! Grab your tennis whites, pop the champers and prepare your gut for a diet made up exclusively of strawberries, cream, bubbles and Pimms. Wimbledon is back. The Championships is the oldest tennis tournament in the world — and the most famous. It’s been held most years since 1877 and this year’s competition runs until July 13, at the All England Club in London. If Wimbledon’s own predictions come true then Jack Draper, the World Number Four seed and Britain’s Number One player, will face off against Novak Djokovic, a seven time champion, in the quarter-finals.

Those are some of the numbers floating around on the court, but what about off it? Here at Country Life, our Wimbledon-themed curiosity has reached break point: How many glasses of Pimms are consumed at the annual event? How about litres of cream? And, just how many tennis balls does it take to run the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world?

Here is everything we think you need to know — in numerical form.

3↓

How many days it took John Isner — in 11 hours and 5 minutes — to defeat Nicolas Mahut in a first-round match

(Image credit: Alastair Grant-Pool/Getty Images)

7↓

The number of years since records began in 1922 that it has not rained at Wimbledon (1931, 1976, 1977, 1993, 1995, 2009, 2010)

8↓

The number in precise millimetres that the grass on each court must be

(Image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Image)

15↓

Lottie Dod’s age when she became the youngest ever winner of the Ladie’s Singles title, in 1887, gaining her the nickname, ‘The Little Wonder’

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

17↓

Boris Becker’s age when he became the youngest ever winner of the Gentleman’s Singles title

18↓

Match courts

20↓

Practice courts

20↓

Onsite gardeners tasked with keeping the shrubbery looking ace

(Image credit: Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

40↓

The number of miles of racket string strung

40↓

Physiotherapists to help the players recuperate

41↓

The age that Arthur Gore was when he won the Gentleman’s Single’s title in 1909 — making him the oldest ever winner

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

47↓

The number of years that Rolex have been involved as the Championship's official timekeeper

(Image credit: Jon Buckle for Rolex)

123↓

The number of balls that Isner and Mahut used in their famously long, three-day match

138↓

Their match featured five sets, including a 138-point fifth set

148↓

The speed in mph of Taylor Dent’s fastest-ever serve

204↓

The most aces played in one Championship (Isner in 2018)

280↓

The number of ball boys and girls

(Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

300↓

The number of chefs required to feed the thousands of visitors

370 vs 2,000↓

The number of people who work on Wimbledon full-time versus seasonally

More than 7,000↓

Litres of cream poured liberally over strawberries

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

14,979↓

Centre Court seats (pictured in 1937)

(Image credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images)

26,455 ↓

The number of people who attended the 2024 Championships

28,000↓

The number of plants brought in to decorate the 2025 Wimbledon ground, including 5,000 hydrangeas and 12,000 petunias

55,000↓

Yellow tennis balls

300,000↓

The total glasses of Pimms served each year

Hollywood actress Zendaya (Challengers) picked up a cup of Pimm's when she attended in 2024. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

2.5 million↓

Individual strawberries consumed every year

7.5 million↓

TV viewers who tuned in to watch Carlos Alcarez beat Djokovic, live, in 2024’s men’s final