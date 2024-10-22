Do leopards hunt in packs, and other frequently asked travel questions, with Rosie Paterson

As the nights close in, Country Life's travel editor Rosie Paterson joins the podcast to talk about all things travel.
It might not take listeners very long to realise that I am no fan of the winter months. I get that some people like winter. They like the crisp and cool days, the sound of leaves crunching underfoot. They like putting on lots of big heavy clothes. They like pubs with fires and so on. I am not one of those people.
With that in mind, my thoughts turned to travel. If I was a man of more means, I would spend a considerable amount of the winter months abroad, somewhere warm or, at the very least, not cold. I would come home and see my mother for Christmas. I’m not cruel.
When it comes to travel, few know more than our very own Rosie Paterson. She has been to many places, and seen many things. And that’s just this year. She also has her finger on the pulse when it comes to places people might like to go in the future. Imagine how smug you would feel telling friends at a drinks party that, actually, ‘Japan is a bit overdone at the moment; south-west China is where it’s at’. These are the kinds of insights you could gain if you listen to this week’s episode.
Other insights include, but are not limited to, hiking with leopards in Sri Lanka, walking with wolves in Montana with a man named Randy, plus some of the best spots in New York City, Greece, Rome and the UK.
It’s a must listen if your thoughts are already turning towards where to spend some time next week. Below is a bunch of links to all the establishments mentioned, so you can check them out for yourself. And we very much hope you enjoy the episode.
- The Surrey, New York City
- The Manner, New York City
- Casa Monti, Rome
- Gundari, Greece
- The Emory, London
- Aria, Somerset
- Wingbeat Escapes, Scotland
- TreeDwellers, Oxfordshire
- Lone Mountain Ranch, Montana
Episode credits
- Host: James Fisher
- Guest: Rosie Paterson
- Editor and Producer: Toby Keel
- Music: JuliusH via Pixabay; Another Pineapple Please – The Fly Guy Five via Epidemic Sound
