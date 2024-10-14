‘We talk about life’s big questions with people who probably thought they were just coming in to discuss the redecoration of their house’: Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham on the Country Life Podcast

Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham of Salvesen Graham join James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.

Interior designers Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham, better known by their company name Salvesen Graham, have earned a reputation as some of Britain’s most sought-after interior designers, developing an aesthetic which blends classic principles with modern touches.

Yet as well as having a great love of beautiful rooms and objects, they’re both firmly rooted in how people actually live day to day in their homes.

‘You have to be hugely practical, and you have to have a love, and want to create something and solve a problem,’ says Nicole. ‘My love of it came from how people live in a home, how they want to use it.’

‘I think people are almost surprised actually that it’s almost the practical side of it that we tackle first,’ adds Mary. ‘The decorative side is layered on top of that.’

It makes for a fascinating episode of the Country Life Podcast as Nicole and Mary speak to our host, James Fisher, talking about everything from fabric samples and paint colours to one of Britain’s great design resources: the shops that line the Pimlico Road in central London.

You can find out more about Salvesen Graham at their website, follow them on Instagram, and see one of their projects — a house in Berkshire — which was featured in Country Life.

