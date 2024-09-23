Literature, landscape and re-wiggling rivers, with Vicky and Charles Rangeley-Wilson

Vicky and Charles Rangeley-Wilson join James Fisher to talk about their upcoming literary festival in Norfolk and why the Arts and the landscape are so intertwined.

Literary festivals have been in the news quite a bit recently, for one reason or another, and we are never ones to miss out on the zeitgeist. But rather than go for the big hitters that we always hear about (you know the ones), we thought it best to go for something more local, more organic (a rule to live by). So, naturally, we went to Norfolk.

This week I was joined by Charles and Vicky Rangeley-Wilson, who volunteer and organise the Literature and Landscape festival, which takes place on October 4-6 at the Maltings in Wells-next-the-Sea.

<iframe src=”https://embed.acast.com/$/6530ec9c7a90ab0012193f16/literature-landscape-and-bending-rivers-with-vicky-and-charl?” frameBorder=”0″ width=”100%” height=”110px” allow=”autoplay”></iframe>

What actually goes into organising a literary festival? The answer is a lot. From booking speakers, activities, debates and spaces. Finding a balance between opposing viewpoints is no easy task, as they both explained.

But more important than all of that is the power of literature, especially when it comes to our natural world and the landscape that surrounds us. How it inspires us, how it humbles us, how it cares for us. In turn, it helps explain how we care for it. And who better to discuss that than Jake Fiennes, Tony Juniper and Joe Crowley; a more star-studded panel you will struggle to find.

It was a brilliant chat, with lots of interesting diversions about favourite books, farming techniques and how to re-wriggle a river. We think you’ll love it.

Episode credits