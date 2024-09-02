Cooking baked beans in an Aston Martin, rubbing shoulders with Beyoncé and sneaking onto yachts at Monaco, with Adam Hay-Nicholls

The motoring and travel journalist Adam Hay-Nicholls joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast this week.

Here at the Country Life Podcast, we like to think we deliver a useful and necessary service. We want to discuss the important issues. We want to talk to Norman Foster about why architecture matters. We want to speak to farmers about how they can help tackle the climate crisis. We strive to compress the beauty of nature into an audio format so we can learn to cherish and appreciate the world around us.

Sometimes, however, we have to ask important questions such as: ‘How can you sneak onto a yacht party at the Monaco Grand Prix?’. Thankfully, we know just such an expert.

Adam Hay-Nicholls has spent decades travelling the world, driving fast cars, reviewing fancy hotels and writing about Formula One. His answer? Confidence, good socks, and knowing the name of the owner of said yacht. Either that, or pretend you’re from pest control. Even fancy yachts have rats, apparently.

To complement this week’s Horsepower Issue, Adam joined me for a chat about all things cars, travel and F1. What are some of his favourite cars that he’s driven? What’s it like owning a vintage Bentley? Why was he at the opening of a hotel in Dubai with Beyonce? Why is he currently trapped in a log cabin in Northumberland? All very important questions as I’m sure you’d agree.

We also spoke at length about his trip around England, Scotland and Wales to complete the Three Peaks challenge. If that doesn’t sound very luxurious, don’t worry, we sent him off to do it in an Aston Martin.

We’re not yet sure whether countrylife.co.uk will be able to hire an ‘Editor of having a jolly good time’, but if we do, Adam certainly has the resumé for the role. We think you’ll enjoy listening to what he’s been up to.

