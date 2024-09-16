Lucy Shepherd: Britain’s most intrepid young explorer on how she went from rural Suffolk to trekking the Amazon

Lucy Shepherd has spent the last 10 years adventuring through some of the most extraordinary landscapes in the world. She spoke to James Fisher about her life, her inspirations, her career to date and her latest expedition, through some of the most remote jungle in the Amazon.
The bushmaster snake is on the one hand, very polite: it announces its presence with a two-tone whistle.
On the other hand, however, it’s utterly merciless: a creature which will chase humans through the jungle, attack aggressively, and should it miss with its fangs will leap on to its intended prey and attempt to whip them in to submission.
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
This is just one of the extraordinary tales shared by Lucy Shepherd, the brilliant young explorer who has travelled through both the Antarctic and the Amazon. She joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about her life growing up in rural Suffolk, to the high-adrenaline life she now leads, blazing a trail through impenetrable jungle. You’ll like her.
Lucy’s latest exploits are the subject of an upcoming show on Channel 4 called Secret Amazon: Into the Wild, which is scheduled to air on October 7th at 10pm.
You can also catch up with Lucy on Instagram at @lucysheps
Episode credits
- Host: James Fisher
- Guest: Lucy Shepherd
- Editor and Producer: Toby Keel
- Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Meet the intrepid explorer who ran the entire 630 miles of the South West Coast Path
This summer, explorer George Bullard and paragliding coach Alex Ledger ran the entire length of the South West Coast Path
How cruising went from your grandparents’ favourite holiday to an escape for explorers, foodies and music lovers
The idea of going on a cruise once conjured up images of old boys snoozing in armchairs while elderly guests
‘I loved it like a best friend, and shed a tear when it was finally consigned to the great junkyard in the sky’: Country Life’s team on our first cars
The L-plates are off and it’s time to hit the road. Everyone remembers their first car, so James Fisher asked
Curious Questions: Why do we still love pirate stories, 300 years on from Blackbeard?
Tales of swashbuckling pirates have entertained audiences for years, inspired by real-life British men and women, says Jack Watkins.
Curious Questions: Were Mallory and Irvine the first to reach the summit of Mount Everest?
It’s now 100 years since George Mallory and Andrew ‘Sandy’ Irvine disappeared high on Everest; speculation about their achievements has
The ancient mapmakers who shaped the world as we still see it centuries later
The desire to chart the world around us is an impulse as old as time and some map-makers’ efforts have