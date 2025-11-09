18 grand country homes, from £600k to £6 million, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week include a house in a charming seaside village and a 17th century farmhouse.
Isle of Man — £6,500,000
With privacy, comfort and grandeur, this six-bedroom property — built in Georgian style in 1982 — sits within 19 acres.
Hertfordshire — £3,000,000
Country life on the outskirts of London in this re-purposed estate workshop near Radlett, with 3,000sq ft of space, just over two acres and easy access to the centre of the metropolis.
Northamptonshire — £1,150,000
A country kitchen and a home cinema coexist happily in this charming four-bedroom house in Litchborough, with gated driveway and extensive grounds.
Essex — £5,950,000
A country house setting with a modern house vibe — but very much a home for those who know that you live inside looking out, rather than the other way around. Huge windows provide vast amounts of light and beautiful views, while inside the home is presented in immaculate style.
Swansea — £627,000
A detached home near the vibrant seaside village of Mumbles featuring 4 double bedrooms, spacious living & south facing garden.
North Yorkshire — £2,250,000
Gilbertson House is a fully renovated country house with superb cottage, versatile period barn, garaging and land, close to York
Gloucestershire — £2,200,000
A stunning, five bedroom detached villa on a highly sought-after road just moments from Montpellier, with a private garden and games room.
Berkshire — £1,800,000
A stunning Grade II-listed country home in Binfield, refurbished over recent years, with equestrian facilities, offering charm and contemporary living.
Jersey — £1,600,000
Renovated Georgian-style 4-bed with sea views, smart tech, luxe kitchen, private garden, terraces & EV-ready garage.
Somerset — £1,500,000
A 17th century farmhouse with adjoining cottage, six acres plus stables, a manege and breathtaking views of Somerset Levels
Devon — £1,350,000
Grade II listed Devon Longhouse set in around 12 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks, with a holiday cottage, equestrian facilities and views.
Bedfordshire — £1,175,000
Beautiful 17th century rectory, with over an acre of land, an annexe, five-plus bedrooms, garden snooker room with bar, and wonderful views
Warwickshire — £1,100,000
Period barn conversion occupying a secluded plot in the heart of a desirable village.
Kent — £995,000
A unique, townhouse presenting an immaculate family home after recent renovation. Attention to detail is clear throughout, combining character and charm.
Kent — £975,000
A stunning family home in Capel, offering over 2,400 sq ft of versatile living, elegant gardens, and superb access to Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.
Berkshire — £825,000
An elegant five-bedroom detached family home set at the heart of a mature plot approaching half an acre.
Dorset — £750,000
A detached home in a picturesque Dorset village with sea and countryside views, an acre of gardens, level paddock, double garage and off-road parking.
Kent — £635,000
Lovely family home with stylish open plan kitchen, 3 luxury bathrooms and 2 garages set within a gated community. Stunning countryside views.
