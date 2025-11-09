18 grand country homes, from £600k to £6 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

With privacy, comfort and grandeur, this six-bedroom property — built in Georgian style in 1982 — sits within 19 acres.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Country life on the outskirts of London in this re-purposed estate workshop near Radlett, with 3,000sq ft of space, just over two acres and easy access to the centre of the metropolis.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A country kitchen and a home cinema coexist happily in this charming four-bedroom house in Litchborough, with gated driveway and extensive grounds.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

A country house setting with a modern house vibe — but very much a home for those who know that you live inside looking out, rather than the other way around. Huge windows provide vast amounts of light and beautiful views, while inside the home is presented in immaculate style.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A detached home near the vibrant seaside village of Mumbles featuring 4 double bedrooms, spacious living & south facing garden.

For sale via Dawsons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Gilbertson House is a fully renovated country house with superb cottage, versatile period barn, garaging and land, close to York

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A stunning, five bedroom detached villa on a highly sought-after road just moments from Montpellier, with a private garden and games room.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fox Grant)

A stunning Grade II-listed country home in Binfield, refurbished over recent years, with equestrian facilities, offering charm and contemporary living.

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Renovated Georgian-style 4-bed with sea views, smart tech, luxe kitchen, private garden, terraces & EV-ready garage.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

A 17th century farmhouse with adjoining cottage, six acres plus stables, a manege and breathtaking views of Somerset Levels

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags)

Grade II listed Devon Longhouse set in around 12 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks, with a holiday cottage, equestrian facilities and views.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Artistry)

Beautiful 17th century rectory, with over an acre of land, an annexe, five-plus bedrooms, garden snooker room with bar, and wonderful views

For sale via Artistry — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hayman Joyce)

Period barn conversion occupying a secluded plot in the heart of a desirable village.

For sale via Hayman Joyce — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Wood and Pilcher)

A unique, townhouse presenting an immaculate family home after recent renovation. Attention to detail is clear throughout, combining character and charm.

For sale via Wood and Pilcher — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: KMJ Property)

A stunning family home in Capel, offering over 2,400 sq ft of versatile living, elegant gardens, and superb access to Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.

For sale via KMJ Property — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Green and Co)

An elegant five-bedroom detached family home set at the heart of a mature plot approaching half an acre.

For sale via Green & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: DOMVS)

A detached home in a picturesque Dorset village with sea and countryside views, an acre of gardens, level paddock, double garage and off-road parking.

For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

Lovely family home with stylish open plan kitchen, 3 luxury bathrooms and 2 garages set within a gated community. Stunning countryside views.

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.