A beautiful mews house in the middle of Edinburgh’s New Town

This immaculate mews house is located in the tranquil part of New Town but close enough to the city centre to enjoy all that Edinburgh has to offer.

This mews house set in a quiet street in Edinburgh’s New Town has been beautifully renovated to suit contemporary living. It is currently for sale via Savills for offers over £650,000.

The 1,888sq ft of accommodation include a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, a sitting room with feature fireplace and a bedroom on the ground floor, plus three more bedrooms on the first floor.

There’s also the option to buy the 1,035sq ft garage next door, which could be incorporated into the house, subject to the usual consents.

12 Gloucester Lane is currently for sale via Savills for offers over £650,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

New Town: What you need to know

Location: The property is located between Heriot Row and Gloucester Place in Edinburgh’s New Town in the centre of the city. It is well appointed for easy access to rail services, with the closest station being Edinburgh Station just over 1 mile away.

Atmosphere: One of the most sought after areas of New Town, this tranquil spot is a superb location to the city centre and Stockbridge, which has a range of amenities including supermarkets, a library and banks.

Things to do: Edinburgh is a bustling, international city famed for the annual Edinburgh Fringe, it’s universities and fantastic shopping, restaurant and bar scene. It is also well located to further explore Scotland.

Schools: There are numerous excellent schools in the area, including Doune Terrace Nursery, Basil Paterson School and Stockbridge Primary School.

See more property for sale in the area.