A Grade II-listed, beautifully renovated barn in a vibrant Bedfordshire village

The Dovecote, in Colmworth, Bedfordshire combined sleek modern style with striking period features.

Grade II-listed The Dovecote, in a gated development in Colmworth, Bedfordshire, brings together the best of period and contemporary interiors. This converted barn and dovecote, which is for sale through Michael Graham for £898,000, originally dates from the 17th century, but was painstakingly renovated in 2019.

The 2,255sq ft interiors combined exposed beams and even an old-stock brick floor (in the dining room) with bespoke walnut flooring a bespoke walnut and iron staircase, a Tom Howley custom-built kitchen and Antonio Lupi bathrooms.

The ground floor houses the living areas: the elegant sitting room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the village church and double doors leading to the garden, the vast kitchen and breakfast room, with its Quartz-topped units and marble flooring, and the vaulted dining room, which is situated in the former dovecote, plus a study that could double up as additional bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite where the bathroom, with its contemporary, free-standing tub, is a work of art.

Outside, the landscaped gardens have a terraced area with a gazebo that’s perfect for eating and entertaining alfresco, plus raised beds to grow your own vegetables.

The Dovecote is for sale at £898,000 via Michael Graham — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Colmworth: What you need to know