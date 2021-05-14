A Grade II-listed, beautifully renovated barn in a vibrant Bedfordshire village

The Dovecote, in Colmworth, Bedfordshire combined sleek modern style with striking period features.
Grade II-listed The Dovecote, in a gated development in Colmworth, Bedfordshire, brings together the best of period and contemporary interiors. This converted barn and dovecote, which is for sale through Michael Graham for £898,000, originally dates from the 17th century, but was painstakingly renovated in 2019.
The 2,255sq ft interiors combined exposed beams and even an old-stock brick floor (in the dining room) with bespoke walnut flooring a bespoke walnut and iron staircase, a Tom Howley custom-built kitchen and Antonio Lupi bathrooms.
The ground floor houses the living areas: the elegant sitting room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the village church and double doors leading to the garden, the vast kitchen and breakfast room, with its Quartz-topped units and marble flooring, and the vaulted dining room, which is situated in the former dovecote, plus a study that could double up as additional bedroom.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite where the bathroom, with its contemporary, free-standing tub, is a work of art.
Outside, the landscaped gardens have a terraced area with a gazebo that’s perfect for eating and entertaining alfresco, plus raised beds to grow your own vegetables.
The Dovecote is for sale at £898,000 via Michael Graham — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Colmworth: What you need to know
- Location: The village is 4.5 miles from the A1, six miles from the station at St Neots and 38 minutes by train to King’s Cross
- Atmosphere: An ancient village, Colmworth has a 15th-century church, a village hall, a playing field and children’s play area, plus a mobile library and mobile post-office.
- Things to do: There’s a country park with a wildflower meadow and plenty of footpaths for those who enjoy walking. Golf is at the Colmworth Golf Club, numerous public footpaths, its own country park and a golf course
Schools: The Harpur Trust schools in Bedford and the nearby co-educational Kimbolton School are well regarded.
