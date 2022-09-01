An idyllic Cotswold country home set in just under 6 acres of picturesque grounds with excellent equine facilities

Butlers Farm, found in a pretty valley near the village of Colesbourne, is a beautiful family home that arrives on the market for the first time in 20 years.

With its pleasing symmetrical façade formed of Cotswold stone, etched with mature climbing plants, and surrounded by idyllic gardens and countryside, Butlers Farm is one of those all-rounder properties, destined to please even the most fickle of buyers.

The five-bedroom period farmhouse sits in approximately 5.59 acres of gardens and grounds in a picturesque valley setting in the village of Colesbourne.

It is believed to date back to the 18th century, with later additions and improvements, including landscaping the gardens and creating a new north entrance, and is currently on the market via Butler Sherborn with a guide price of £2.35 million.

The agents describe the house as ‘a warm and inviting property’ that has been in the same ownership for the past 20 years, suited to family life and entertaining thanks to its generously-proportioned, south-facing reception rooms and a farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room.

Within the kitchen is a striking landscape painting of Butlers Farm, painted by former owner Wogan Phillips, 2nd Baron Milford, that will be included in the sale of the house. Plenty of period features run throughout, with paved floors, oak doors, exposed beams and a number of large feature fireplaces.

Immediately adjacent to the house is a one-bed, en-suite annexe which can be accessed via the garden, complete with a fitted kitchen and sitting room.

Following the annexe, you will find a Cotswold stone barn that currently houses five American-style loose horse boxes and a tackroom, a stable block with an adjoining carport and game larder and a four-bay L shaped Dutch barn.

For equine owners, this is a great addition to the property, and for others, the outbuildings provide scope to create further accommodation or enlarge the existing house — all subject to necessary planning permissions. It’s worth noting here that Butlers Farm, although a period house, is unlisted.

As well as wonderful south-facing landscaped gardens, the remaining grounds are formed of three paddocks, an all-weather manège (in need of restoration), an orchard and a further area of woodland with bluebells and snowdrops that leads down to a wooden bridge that traverses a spring which leads to the River Churn.

If it sounds idyllic, that’s because it is.

The village of Colesbourne is situated in the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is home to a village church, an old coaching inn — The Colesbourne — a restaurant, shop/post office, filling station and a cookery school. For keen walkers and horse riders, there are a number of bridleways and footpaths that traverse through the village and can be accessed directly from the property.

Cirencester, also known as ‘The Capital of the Cotswolds’ is just over seven miles to the south, and is home to a wide range of independent shops, boutiques, restaurants, regular markets and supermarkets. Cheltenham lies approximately eight miles to the north with even further shopping and dining options, and also hosts annual literary, jazz and food festivals.

Transport communications are excellent, with regular trains running from Kemble station into London Paddington and quick access onto the M5 from Cheltenham. There are also a number of excellent schools in the area including Rendcombe College, The Cheltenham College, Dean Close, St Edwards and Richard Pates.

Butlers Farm is currently on the market via Butler Sherborn with a guide price of £2.35 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.