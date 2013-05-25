Barn conversion in Somerset

South Down Barn is an unlisted former threshing barn constructed of local stone elevations under a clay-tiled roof with lots of roof lights and arrow slit windows. Inside there is elm flooring, stone walls and exposed beams, while the kitchen/breakfast room is designed as a family space, and also features double doors to the gardens.

An exposed stone wall mezzanine is a fine sitting area/sewing space with full height windows making the most of the far-reaching views to the north, east and west to the Brendon Hills. The first-floor sitting toom has exposed A-frame timbers and a woodburning stove; upstairs there are four bedrooms including the very large master suite.

An additional former barn has been completely rebuilt to house the swimming pool, sports hall and garaging for the house.

The grounds come to around one-third of an acre and the main area is productive in fruit and vegetables, with a number of well-stocked borders; an area of paved terrace sits adjacent to a mature, productive fig tree.

East Coker is just one mile away, and has excellent local amenities including a primary school, pub, village hall and parish church.

The guide price is £795,000. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 01935 812 236 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

