Listed Cotswold barn ripe for conversion

Maugersbury Court Barn is the larger part of a Grade II listed Cotswold stone barn thought to date from the 18th century. Originally part of Maugersbury Court, a typical 17th century farmhouse, it stands on the edge of the hamlet of Maugersbury and has delightful views across the valley to Icomb Hill.

Consent has been granted to provide an open plan reception/kitchen/dining room, living room and three bedroom/bathroom suites as well as a double garage with bedroom and bathroom above. The house will also have a pretty garden.

Maugersbury is a small hamlet off the beaten track but just a mile from Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds. Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon and Cheltenham are the main centres nearby and Kingham and Moreton-in-Marsh (four miles) both have mainline stations with trains into London Paddington.

The guide price is £435,000. For further information please contact Jackston-Stops & Staff on 01386 840224 or visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk.

