Listed former clergy house in beautiful Derbyshire setting

The Clergy House was built to house the widows of three clergymen of the Church of England in 1730 by the owner of Okeover Hall, the nearby country house. Built in a grand style, the property has only changed hands twice in its history.

Remodelled and modernised in 1954, the property was passed onto the Church Commissioners and horizontally split into two flats. The current owners bought the property in 1992 and after letting it out have recently restored the house creating a comfortable and elegant dwelling.

The Clergy House still has period features including good fireplaces, and sash windows – the fine Georgian proportions allow for a large amount of light into all the principal rooms. All ground floor rooms have internal shutters and awnings have been restored and fitted to the south-facing ground floor windows. It has has four bedrooms and a newly fitted family bathroom. The outbuildings have also been recently transformed into an office, a cloakroom and



a garden store.

* For more properties like this every week, subscribe and save

Outside the garden is mainly to the rear of the house and faces south over pastureland with views of the village beyond.

The property is situated in the village of Mappleton, a pretty Derbyshire village, and just two miles north of Ashbourne, on the eastern bank of the River Dove on the southern tip of the Peak District. Derby is 17 miles distant and Buxton 20 miles.

The guide price is £595,000. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 0121 200 2220 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Country Houses for sale in Derbyshire