A delightful 17th century thatched cottage for sale in a magical corner of the New Forest

Old bones meet 21st century restorations at charming Nightingale Cottage in the rural hamlet of Norley Wood, in Hampshire.

There’s something slightly anthropomorphic — and a little bit fairy tale-esque — about Nightingale Cottage, found in ‘one of the most desirable hamlets in the New Forest’ — Norley Wood.

Perhaps it’s the way its thatched roof gently slopes over the soot-coloured casement windows, which juxtapose against the traditional white-wash cob and brick walls. The matching thatched entrance porch only adds to the effect — a heavy moustache on the face façade.

offers four bedrooms and over 2,000 sq. ft of accommodation.

Making your way through the thatched entrance porch, a quarry-tiled hallway opens up before you. Immediately on your left is the family room/dining room which interlinks into the sitting room via a series of steps. Dark wooden ceiling timbers run throughout this space, creating a flowing feel.

The dual aspect sitting room is believed to be the oldest part of the house, dating back to the 1690s. With an impressive cathedral-style vaulted ceiling and dual aspect windows, it naturally acts as a focal space within the house.

Beyond that, though, there are surprises — including the sort of kitchen/breakfast room that you’d never believe came from a house that looked like this from outside. This recently remodelled kitchen/breakfast room is all sleek appliances, polished granite worktops and double-glazed French doors out onto the decking.

As the name suggests, Nightingale Cottage sounds like it’s the sort of house where bird song rings in through the windows and the smell of summer flowers permeate the rooms on warm days. Thanks to its elevated position overlooking the surrounding New Forest National Park, this bucolic dream is very much a reality.

Norley Wood is surrounded by sweeping countryside, yet only about three miles from the Georgian market town of Lymington. The coastal town is famous for sailing and is home to two large marinas and several sailing clubs.

With a high street full of boutique shops, excellent restaurants and charming pubs to fall into, this pocket of the New Forest really does seem to have it all.

Nightingale Cottage is currently on the market via John D Wood & Co with a guide price of £1.45 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.