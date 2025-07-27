Country houses for sale

Six homes with breathtaking locations, from West Sussex to the Highlands, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a thatched home in Suffolk and two magnificent Scottish homes.

(Image credit: Savills)
Toby Keel
By
published
Features

Argyll & Bute — £850,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A breathtaking location, four bedrooms in the main house, a string of outbuildings and nine acres, at the sort of price you'd pay for a three-bedroom house in the home counties.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £3,950,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Over 6,000sq ft of space in this beautifully-refurbished home near Stockbridge, with views over the Test Valley.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £5,000,000

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Grade I-listed, 15 bedrooms, 12 receptions rooms and 83 acres: Howsham Hall is everything you could hope to find.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £2,950,000

(Image credit: GL & Co)

A five-bedroom Wells house in a village not far from Storrington, with five bedrooms, grounds of over an acre, and a fine swimming pool.

(Image credit: GL & Co)

For sale with GL & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £1,195,000

(Image credit: Bedfords)

In a charming rural village between Bury and Newmarket, this huge thatched home of almost 4,000 sq ft has a great mix of old and new.

(Image credit: Bedfords)

For sale with Bedfords. See more pictures and details for this property.

Highlands — £1,900,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Views to die for from this incredibly-located house just a few miles from Pitlochry.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

