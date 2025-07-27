Six homes with breathtaking locations, from West Sussex to the Highlands, as seen in Country Life

Argyll & Bute — £850,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A breathtaking location, four bedrooms in the main house, a string of outbuildings and nine acres, at the sort of price you'd pay for a three-bedroom house in the home counties.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £3,950,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Over 6,000sq ft of space in this beautifully-refurbished home near Stockbridge, with views over the Test Valley.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £5,000,000

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Grade I-listed, 15 bedrooms, 12 receptions rooms and 83 acres: Howsham Hall is everything you could hope to find.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £2,950,000

(Image credit: GL & Co)

A five-bedroom Wells house in a village not far from Storrington, with five bedrooms, grounds of over an acre, and a fine swimming pool.

(Image credit: GL & Co)

For sale with GL & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £1,195,000

(Image credit: Bedfords)

In a charming rural village between Bury and Newmarket, this huge thatched home of almost 4,000 sq ft has a great mix of old and new.

(Image credit: Bedfords)

For sale with Bedfords. See more pictures and details for this property.

Highlands — £1,900,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Views to die for from this incredibly-located house just a few miles from Pitlochry.

(Image credit: Savills)