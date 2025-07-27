Six homes with breathtaking locations, from West Sussex to the Highlands, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a thatched home in Suffolk and two magnificent Scottish homes.
A breathtaking location, four bedrooms in the main house, a string of outbuildings and nine acres, at the sort of price you'd pay for a three-bedroom house in the home counties.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Over 6,000sq ft of space in this beautifully-refurbished home near Stockbridge, with views over the Test Valley.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Grade I-listed, 15 bedrooms, 12 receptions rooms and 83 acres: Howsham Hall is everything you could hope to find.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
A five-bedroom Wells house in a village not far from Storrington, with five bedrooms, grounds of over an acre, and a fine swimming pool.
For sale with GL & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.
In a charming rural village between Bury and Newmarket, this huge thatched home of almost 4,000 sq ft has a great mix of old and new.
For sale with Bedfords. See more pictures and details for this property.
Views to die for from this incredibly-located house just a few miles from Pitlochry.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
