The dream home that never was for one of Britain's greatest film stars, back on the market for the first time in half a century
Anna White takes a look at the beautiful Wallers Mead, in the Buckinghamshire village full of links to Hollywood movies from James Bond to Star Wars.
Sir John Mills starred in many a combative scene, albeit fisticuffs with Stewart Granger's character in Waterloo Road or a hillside battle with pirates in Swiss Family Robinson – armed with coconut bombs and a tiger. But imagine being locked with the legendary actor in a bidding war over a property.
Mills and his new wife, the novelist Mary Hayley Mills, moved to the village of Denham, Buckinghamshire in 1942, a few years before he filmed Great Expectations (1946) and The History of Mr Polly (1949) at nearby Denham Film Studios. Initially they lived at Grade II-listed Misbourne Cottage, moving again a few years later to Hills House in the village.
Then, in 1975, their dream home came on to the market: Wellers Mead, which is currently for sale at £3,550,000 via Beauchamp Estates and Hamptons. This old Georgian corn mill, one of the most historic properties in the village, went to auction and sparked a bidding war — one which the A-list movie star lost to the current owners.
Thankfully, Queen Elizabeth II softened the blow a year later by conferring a knighthood on one of Britain's best-loved film stars of the 20th century. And on top of that, the Millses became good friends with Wellers Mead's new owners, regularly popping round to spend an afternoon by the pool.
You can see why Sir John and Lady Mary wanted the place themselves. Originally built in the 18th century as part of the Denham Court Estate, it was converted in the 1920s into a country house with riverside gardens and an indoor swimming pool.
Set back across fields from the bustle of the village, behind private gates and a circular drive, the converted house has seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and covers 8,131 sq ft.
The wide white facade rises into Dutch-inspired gabling, punctuated with contrasting mint green shuttered sash windows and porthole windows.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The back of the house overlooks flat, wrap-around lawns which run down to the River Misbourne as it becomes the mill race. The house is draped in greenery; the gardens are shrouded by mature shrubs and trees overhang the water.
Designed for family life and entertaining, the drawing room leads into a sunroom with a bar and an indoor pool and spa complex. At the heart of the country-style kitchen is a royal blue Aga.
Selling agent Gary Hersham of Beauchamp Estates describes Wellers Mead as 'a landmark property in the stunning Denham Conservation Area'.
The village itself became a post war A-listed hotspot due to the placement of Denham Film Studios. The site stopped making films in 1951 and became Denham Film Laboratories until the 1990s, where edits were made and scores recorded for the franchises such as Star Wars.
Movie making remains intrinsic in Denham's identity, in part due to that generation of iconic film folk and musicians who settled there. Alongside Sir John Mills, locals included Roger Moore, Dusty Springfield and Harry Saltzman, co-producer of nine Bond films, who owned the Grade I-listed mansion Denham Place. (As it happens Denham Place is also for sale at the moment, complete with a library that was used as M's office in several of the 007 movies.)
It's not hard to see why buyers pay a premium for this picturesque spot, just 40 minutes from London, making it a popular commuter location — and although it is no longer overrun with stars of stage and screen, in-depth film knowledge is probably required for the Tuesday night pub quiz at the Falcon Inn...
Wellers Mead is for sale at £3,550,000 via Beauchamp Estates and Hamptons.
-
-
Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 16, 2025 gets Brutal(ist)
Divisive architecture is among the themes of today's quiz questions.
By Country Life Published
-
‘City gents in bowler hats beat on our shop windows shouting “immoral!” and “disgusting!”’: The rise (and rise) of the mini skirt
What the mini skirt lacked in length it more than made up for in meaning.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
A 500-year-old cottage in West Sussex that's as beautiful as you could ever hope to see, with a pool ringed by flowers, stables and a croquet lawn
James Fisher was in need of some balm for the soul when he came across Woodshill House.
By James Fisher Published
-
A Clarkson's Farm of one's own: Five properties with just enough farmland for you and your family, from under £1 million
Moving to the country is one thing; moving to the country and being able to grow and rear all your own food is another level entirely, and all these properties offer exactly that.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Six superb homes, from chocolate box cottages to grand Tudor mansions, as seen in Country Life
Our regular round-up includes charming home counties houses and superb grand country house in Ireland.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A billionaire's thatched cottage is for sale in Surrey, once owned by the oil magnate J. Paul Getty
Chestnut Cottage is a joyous little home — albeit one with the most unusual bedrooms to acreage to price balances we've ever seen. Toby Keel takes a look inside.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Medieval Italian? 19th century French? 16th century German? You're spoilt for choice if you're looking to buy a gorgeous continental castle
From hills of Italy to a Bavarian palace, Toby Keel takes a look at three of the finest castles for sale across Europe today.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How to buy a house at auction
Buying at auction can mean you secure your dream property for a bargain price, but preparation is the key
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
The homes of two 1980s TV icons are both up for sale at the same time
The houses where Bob Monkhouse and Sir Terry Wogan spent decades of their lives are currently on the market. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Living on the edge? A lighthouse for sale on a clifftop on one of the most remote islands in Britain
Bressay Lighthouse was built by the father and uncle of the 'Treasure Island' author.
By Rosie Paterson Published