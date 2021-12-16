The homes and golf course coming soon on St Lucia in a location that is ‘off-the-charts spectacular’

Carla Passino takes a look at Cabot St Lucia, on the wild northern side of the Caribbean island.

It’s hard to imagine two places with more different appeal than Nova Scotia and St Lucia, but the company that opened the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in the former is now on the verge of opening new places to live in the latter.

Scheduled to open next year, Cabot St Lucia is situated in Point Hardy, a scenic peninsula in the north of the island.

The new resort will centre on an 18-hole golf course designed by former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw and his design partner Bill Coore, and it’s fair to say that they are pretty excited about what they’ve created on this gloriously wild spot of land.

‘It’s off-the-charts spectacular,’ Coore says. ‘You’ll stand on a tee and the waves are going to be crashing, and you’ll need to hit an incredible shot.’ To decent golfers, that will sound like paradise — even if for the rest of us it’ll sound like a reminder to bring plenty of balls; half the holes touch the coastline, with the rest in the rolling land above.

It’s not a big project – it’s a huge one. There will also be 170 villas and townhouses — sold as ‘turnkey’, which we assume means that even the towels and cutlery are already in situ for those who buy — plus 130 custom-built homes and a 50-suite hotel.

The very size of the project might be daunting, but it’s a place which trumpets its green credentials: ‘Understated, environmentally sensitive architecture’ is the aim, spearheaded by British master architect Richard Evans, who has done everything he can to build a community that makes the most of the beautiful surroundings.

And ‘community’ is probably the right word, since it’s not being designed merely as a resort for golfers — something which seems to be more and more the case, as we’re seeing in France with the changes being made at the famed Les Bordes club in the Loire Valley.

The resort’s amenities will also include a spa, a choice of restaurants and bars, tennis courts, a fitness centre and a full-service beach club. Buyers will have access to the lot, though we

Homes are for sale directly via the developer via www.cabotsaintlucia.com, starting from $2 million.