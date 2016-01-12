Idyllic Devon country cottage

This exceptional Grade II listed cottage in Devon is a perfect country idyll

Amberwood is an enchanting Grade II listed five-bedroom thatched cottage just three miles from Salcombe in south Devon.

The house is full of character, with lots of period features including timber beams and open fires in the reception rooms – there are also beautiful sea views from some of the rooms. The drawing room faces south and south-west with views over the garden and to fields beyond, and features a stone inglenook fireplace with timber lintel, stone hearth and fitted with woodburning stove, exposed timber beams and posts.

The conservatory benefits from double glazed windows on three sides and French doors opening onto the garden, while the kitchen has an Aga with built-in electric oven and four ring ceramic hob, and an ancient part-glazed door with steps up to garden.

There are five bedrooms: the master has an en-suite bathroom and views of the sea, while the other four bedrooms are all served by the large family bathroom. Two south-facing windows make the fifth bedroom, which is downstairs, a light room with attractive views of the garden and to fields beyond.

The garden is very private; the main area lies to the south where the lawn is surrounded by shrubs, herbaceous plants and specimen trees and with plenty of all year round colour and interest. The charming rose pergola has been created using ruins of an old stone outbuilding. Another area of lawn has fruit and ornamental trees and the front garden lies between the house and the road.

Amberwood is located in the village of Galmpton near Salcombe in South Devon. Nearby old fishing village of Hope Cove offers beaches and walks across the cliffs, while nearby Malborough which has a church and two pubs.

The guide price is £750,000. For further information please contact Marchand Petit on 01548 389961 or visit http://countrylife.onthemarket.com.

