Country Life 15 March 2023

Small is beautiful
Characterful Church Cottage in East Yorkshire is now a perfect country house in miniature, reports John Martin Robinson
Native breeds
Kate Green on Buff Orpingtons
The healing power of honey
Busy bees are doing their bit for charity, reveals Agnes Stamp
The real drive of his life
Automotive pioneer Sir Henry Royce was quite at home on the farm, discovers Russell Higham
A charter for second homes
Simon Jenkins considers how communities could learn to embrace second-home owners to the benefit of everyone
The real thing
James Fisher unveils his pick of properties for less than £1m
Marvels of the moor
The steep gardens of Lukesland, Devon, are both spectacular and important. Caroline Donald visits
Martin St Quinton’s favourite painting
The chairman of Cheltenham Racecourse chooses a classic behind-the-scenes racing work
Squirrel wars and straying sheep
Red squirrels are under siege on Jamie Blackett’s farm, as the sheep escape again
Masterpiece
Hearts still soar as the roar rings around Cheltenham Racecourse. Jack Watkins relates its history
Raising the flag
When may you fly your banner? Should you sit on a Union Jack cushion? Is the Royal Standard ever lowered? John F. Mueller untangles the halyards
Who are you calling ugly?
Look up at any church and you’ll find gargoyles and grotesques leering down, says Ben Lerwill
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell wraps up her raffia
Interiors
Arabella Youens’s guide to home building, from plan to party room
Ripe for the sowing
Nothing beats a homegrown tomato, believes Mark Diacono, and there’s a variety for everyone
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on Jersey Royals
Tragedy ancient and modern
From Medea to Grenfell, theatre still has the power to shock and awe, says Michael Billington