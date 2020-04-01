Trending:

Country Life 1 April 2020

Country Life 1 April 2020 looks at falling back in love with your home, books to bring comfort and enjoys the greatest ever April Fools jokes.
Country Life

LONDON LIFE: The joys of Notting Hill described without a single mention of Hugh Grant or Julia Roberts.

APRIL FOOS: Best gags through the ages, from spaghetti to tartan paint.

THE MAN WHO SOLVED THE CUCKOO MYSTERY: The strange tale of a sleuth of the avian world.

CHILDHOOD BOOKS: Country Life share their favourite comfort reads.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martin Waller picks some stunning graffiti.

IT’LL ALL COME OUT IN THE WASH: Fiona Reynolds walks East Anglia.

OXFORD STREET: A quarter of a millennium as a shopping destination.

UPTON WOLD: Tilly Ware is bewitched by a Cotswolds dream.