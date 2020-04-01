Country Life 1 April 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.
LONDON LIFE: The joys of Notting Hill described without a single mention of Hugh Grant or Julia Roberts.
APRIL FOOS: Best gags through the ages, from spaghetti to tartan paint.
THE MAN WHO SOLVED THE CUCKOO MYSTERY: The strange tale of a sleuth of the avian world.
CHILDHOOD BOOKS: Country Life share their favourite comfort reads.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martin Waller picks some stunning graffiti.
IT’LL ALL COME OUT IN THE WASH: Fiona Reynolds walks East Anglia.
OXFORD STREET: A quarter of a millennium as a shopping destination.
UPTON WOLD: Tilly Ware is bewitched by a Cotswolds dream.