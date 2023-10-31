Country Life 1 November 2023

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside:
The best of winter
- Patrick Galbraith’s ode to the subtle beauty of a British winter
- The comforts of flavoursome slow cooking with Tom Parker Bowles
- The 10 best ways to keep a period property warm from eighth-generation builder Tim Moulding
- Amelia Thorpe shares stoves, range cookers and fireplaces to warm the cockles
- Emma Love celebrates the magic of winter at home and abroad
- It is a case of ‘softly, softly’ for Hetty Lintell as she keeps warm with some luxurious knitwear
London Life
- Emma Love welcomes the rural delights of Durslade Farm to the heart of Mayfair
- The secret garden in Regent’s Park, seasonal suggestions and Matthew Williamson’s London
- Carla Passino meets Norman Foster, the architect who helped shape the capital
- Robert Crossan visits the historic American bars that offer a taste of the US on this side of the pond
Recommended videos for you
Nick Trend’s favourite painting
The art historian picks a steely-eyed painting that signalled the invention of the self-portrait
At Canaan’s Edge
Carla Carlisle ponders the story of the Promised Land and hopes that common sense prevails
A local revival
The future is bright for Lytham Hall after locals stepped in to save the house at the heart of the Lancashire estate, as John Martin Robinson discovers
A nightingale sang…
Tiffany Daneff visits a garden in Kent planted for wildlife and surrounded by new woodland
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the hardy Lincoln Red, a low-input rare breed that produces quality beef
Stranger things
From horn dancing to burning barrels and cheese rolling, Harry Pearson delves into weird and wonderful British folk festivals
You’re a dark horse
The black horse is a symbol of strength and courage. Celia Brayfield gallops through the history of the fabled steed
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson savours the turnip’s sweet and nutty flavour, perfect with scallops
Travel
- Jo Rodgers follows in the foot-steps of the Durrells in Corfu
- Welcoming, home-from-home villas
- Pamela Goodman pedals off the beaten cycle path
Speak like a Georgian
Know your ‘fubbs’ from your ‘fizzle’ — Matthew Dennison investigates 18th-century slang
And much more