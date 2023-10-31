Country Life 1 November 2023

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside:

The best of winter

Patrick Galbraith’s ode to the subtle beauty of a British winter

The comforts of flavoursome slow cooking with Tom Parker Bowles

The 10 best ways to keep a period property warm from eighth-generation builder Tim Moulding

Amelia Thorpe shares stoves, range cookers and fireplaces to warm the cockles

Emma Love celebrates the magic of winter at home and abroad

It is a case of ‘softly, softly’ for Hetty Lintell as she keeps warm with some luxurious knitwear

London Life

Emma Love welcomes the rural delights of Durslade Farm to the heart of Mayfair

The secret garden in Regent’s Park, seasonal suggestions and Matthew Williamson’s London

Carla Passino meets Norman Foster, the architect who helped shape the capital

Robert Crossan visits the historic American bars that offer a taste of the US on this side of the pond

Nick Trend’s favourite painting

The art historian picks a steely-eyed painting that signalled the invention of the self-portrait

At Canaan’s Edge

Carla Carlisle ponders the story of the Promised Land and hopes that common sense prevails

A local revival

The future is bright for Lytham Hall after locals stepped in to save the house at the heart of the Lancashire estate, as John Martin Robinson discovers

A nightingale sang…

Tiffany Daneff visits a garden in Kent planted for wildlife and surrounded by new woodland

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the hardy Lincoln Red, a low-input rare breed that produces quality beef

Stranger things

From horn dancing to burning barrels and cheese rolling, Harry Pearson delves into weird and wonderful British folk festivals

You’re a dark horse

The black horse is a symbol of strength and courage. Celia Brayfield gallops through the history of the fabled steed

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson savours the turnip’s sweet and nutty flavour, perfect with scallops

Travel

Jo Rodgers follows in the foot-steps of the Durrells in Corfu

Welcoming, home-from-home villas

Pamela Goodman pedals off the beaten cycle path

Speak like a Georgian

Know your ‘fubbs’ from your ‘fizzle’ — Matthew Dennison investigates 18th-century slang

And much more