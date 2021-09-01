Country Life 1 September 2021

HORSES: For centuries, we have relied on our trusty steeds. John Lewis-Stempel delves into equine lives.
EVENTING: Kate Green looks forward to the return of live three-day eventing .
BLACKBERRIES: Amid the thorns is sustenance for man and beast alike. Vicky Liddell untangles the bramble..
FREUD: Martin Gayford examines the energetic life of Lucian Freud .
SCHOOLS: The future of exams, eight top public schools, learning down on the farm and the girls taking on the boys on pitch and field .
LONDON LIFE: The secrets of Chelsea, rooftop gardens and Martha, Lady Sitwell .
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Leonie Benesch’s choice: a powerful self-portrait of a very modern girl .
DARTMOOR: Fiona Reynolds explores Dartmoor .
JEREMY CLARKSON: Paula Lester meets farming’s new cheerleader, Jeremy Clarkson .
VERSAILLES: The splendid Palace of Versailles drew English visitors despite the wars, reveals Philip Mansel .
INTERIORS: The most covetable bathrooms.
ARCHITECTURE: Stephen Anderton visits the revived Arts-and-Crafts garden of Wyndcliffe Court, Monmouthshire.
GARDENS: Why we should all be growing plectranthus.