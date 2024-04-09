Country Life 10 April 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
Interiors Special
- Arabella Youens talks to collectors about making a house a home
- The art of layering
- A revival in decorative painting
- Amelia Thorpe shares new looks for a new season
- Giles Kime reveals why old is gold — and how it’s all about you
My kingdom for The Cottage
There’s a lot more to the name of your house than meets the eye, suggests Eleanor Doughty
The legacy: Philip Wayre
Kate Green hails Philip Wayre, the man who restored otters to rivers in all of England’s counties
Recommended videos for you
Whistle down the wind
Cellist Beatrice Harrison charmed King and country by duetting with a nightingale, but was it fact or fiction, asks Julian Lloyd Webber
The sinner who painted saints
Murder, mayhem and master-pieces — Maev Kennedy looks at the short, but brutal life of the celebrated artist Caravaggio
Jenny Jefferies’s favourite painting
The author selects a captivating bronze statue that forms the focal point of a Devon garden
We need to trade on a level playing field
Now back on her Wiltshire farm, former NFU president Minette Batters is still banging the drum for British farmers
A marvel revived
Steven Brindle is dazzled by the splendour of Rochdale Town Hall, Greater Manchester, in the wake of a major restoration project
Our incomparable coastline
The battle to safeguard Britain’s natural beauty must not overlook the coast, argues Peter Waine
Happy birthday to whom?
Rob Crossan blows out the candles to mark 100 years of the ditty Happy Birthday To You
Shepherd’s delight
Ian Morton showcases the many medicinal benefits of shepherd’s purse, that most prolific of weeds
Small, but perfectly formed
George Plumptre sizes up the cleverly designed garden at Midsummer House, Oxfordshire
New series: Native herbs
Don’t dismiss the cheerful golden dandelion is John Wright’s plea
A different kettle of fish
Tom Parker Bowles pushes out the boat for a serious fish pie
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell’s magic of mono
A dog’s touch
Jeremy Cassel’s ‘reunion’ with guide dog Grady leaves Mark Hedges with a tear in his eye
Through the looking glass
Matthew Dennison gazes into the glamorous history of the mirror
Upon reflection
An antique mirror can transform a room, reveals Amelia Thorpe
And much more