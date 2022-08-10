Country Life 10 August 2022

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins explores the many wonders of The Ark created by John Tradescant the Elder
Just blame it on the weathervane
From once-ubiquitous cockerels to pigs and ships, weathervanes top a building off with style and meaning, finds Harry Pearson
We must restore local churches to local people
Simon Jenkins reports on the national crisis facing our parish churches and suggests ways to save an incomparable resource
My salad days
Don’t mess with the perfection of a classic salade Niçoise, advises Tom Parker Bowles
Frances Spalding’s favourite painting
The art critic and historian picks a powerful Biblical scene
They’ve stood the test of time
Fiona Reynolds steps into the past on a walk from Wells Cathedral to Glastonbury Tor
A design of splendid convenience
In the second of two articles, John Goodall explores the magnificent and well-planned interiors of Holkham Hall, Norfolk
Rediscovering the Boy King
The moment when the 5th Earl of Carnarvon gazed into the tomb of Tutankhamun captivated the world. Now, the 8th Earl is paying tribute, finds Eleanor Doughty
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell feathers her cap
Interiors
Creating comfort from old offices and paint colours that flatter
Awash with colour and inspiration
The visionary garden of Wildside, Devon, is a painterly tribute to a lost love, discovers Mary Keen
‘To decorate life’
Matthew Dennison reveals the colourful art of Frank Brangwyn
Art market
The sale of the Country Life office furniture, from Lutyens chairs to the Editor’s desk