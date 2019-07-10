Country Life 10 July 2019

Find out more here:

COLLECTING SEASHELLS: John Wright unveils the magic of collecting memorabilia from our seaside holidays.

ANIMAL MAGIC: The Tower of London’s ravens.

BARNBOUGLE CASTLE: A Prime Minister’s haven, John Martin Robinson reveals the life of a Victorian statesman through his stately home.

THE CORNISH LOBSTER: A welcome boost for a British delicacy.

GARDENING WITH AN EDGE: Peached on the coast of the Isle of Mull, the garden of Lip na Cloiche is spectacular.

MARINE ART: Even contemporary painters are drawn to the ever-changing light and movement of the sea.

MEDITERRANEAN FARE: Bring home a taste of summer with charred octopus, curtesy of Simon Hopkinson.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: A panoramic Tudor painting from the maratime archaeologist Alexzandra Hildred.

WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds enjoys a solitary walk across the Forest of Bowland.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.