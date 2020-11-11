Country Life 11 November 2020

Find out more here:
THE CENOTAPH: John Goodall on Sir Edwin Lutyens design of the monument.
ROBIN HANBURY-TENISON: The veteran adventurer’s challenge for 2020 was recovering from coronavirus.
A HANDBAG?: Matthew Dennison on handbags through history.
VAN GOGH: Emma Bunce’s favourite painting is a classic image.
CARLA CARLISLE: Our columnist on the divisive election on the other side of the Pond.
WHAT TO DO OUTDOORS IN WINTER: Richard Skrein shares his ideas.
SYCAMORES: Jack Watkins on the misjudged ‘weed’.
BEAUTIFUL BRITAIN: Cranborne Chase.
PROPERTY: Home counties gems.
THE GREAT FAIRY STORY: How a pair of girls duped the world.