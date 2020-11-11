Country Life 11 November 2020

Find out more here:

THE CENOTAPH: John Goodall on Sir Edwin Lutyens design of the monument.

ROBIN HANBURY-TENISON: The veteran adventurer’s challenge for 2020 was recovering from coronavirus.

A HANDBAG?: Matthew Dennison on handbags through history.

VAN GOGH: Emma Bunce’s favourite painting is a classic image.

CARLA CARLISLE: Our columnist on the divisive election on the other side of the Pond.

WHAT TO DO OUTDOORS IN WINTER: Richard Skrein shares his ideas.

SYCAMORES: Jack Watkins on the misjudged ‘weed’.

BEAUTIFUL BRITAIN: Cranborne Chase.

PROPERTY: Home counties gems.

THE GREAT FAIRY STORY: How a pair of girls duped the world.