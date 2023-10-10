Country Life 11 October 2023

Here’s a taste of what you can find inside.
Is this the best year ever for berries?
A summer of sun and rain has given way to a glut of autumn berries, to the delight of hedge-row forager John Lewis-Stempel
Conkering heroes
Simon Lester swings into the win-at-all-costs world of that old playground chestnut: conkers
Last call for the corncrake
This small and secretive bird is becoming ever-more rare, but there is hope, finds Vicky Liddell
Doing it by the book
Independent bookshops are thriving against the high-street odds. Catriona Gray selects a few of her favourites from the shelf
Interiors
Giles Kime picks 10 blasts from the past that are back in fashion, Eleanor Doughty marvels at Nels Crosthwaite Eyre’s light touch, Bee Osborn hails the rise of the super cottage and Amelia Thorpe visits a resurgent Pimlico Road
Pull a rabbit out of the hat
Tom Parker Bowles advocates the return of rabbit to the menu
Hugo Barclay’s favourite painting
The art-fair director chooses a work awash with symbolism
The last peak conquered
Fiona Reynolds refuses to be blown off course as she ticks off another Snowdonia summit
Nine centuries of service
In the second of two articles, John Goodall focuses on London’s St Bartholomew’s Hospital
Native breeds
The ‘picturesque’ New Forest pony is central to centuries-old grazing rights, finds Kate Green
Colour supplements
Fiery autumn tints catch the eye of Jane Powers in the secluded Cliff House Garden in Co Dublin
We reap what he sowed
Katherine Cole hails campaigner Miles Hadfield, who fought to save a host of historic gardens
Having a gourd time
Pumpkins and squashes have long been an inspiration to chefs and artists, reveals Lia Leendertz
The good stuff
Brown is the colour this season, so it’s chocs away for Hetty Lintell
Scents and sensibilities
Oxford Song is a festival not to be sniffed at, says Henrietta Bredin
