Country Life 11 September 2024

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside.
The summit of achievement
Charles Quest-Ritson marvels at Friar Park’s ‘Henley Matterhorn’ in the superb Oxfordshire garden created by the late Beatle George Harrison and his widow, Olivia
How to time travel to spring
Now is the time to plan next year’s colourful garden display. John Hoyland advises what to plant and where for best results
Put a smile on your garden
John Hoyland hails a welcome resurgence in the popularity of pelargoniums, a stalwart that lights up the summer garden
Recommended videos for you
Sing on, sweet bird
The soothing notes of Britain’s thrushes have long provided a reassuring soundtrack to our lives. Mark Cocker tunes in
Bravery beyond belief
As the Royal Humane Society marks its 250th anniversary, Rupert Uloth recounts a host of incredible life-saving feats
‘Without fever there is no creation’
Henrietta Bredin examines how the colourful life of Puccini was reflected in the melodramatic plot lines of his greatest operas
Rachel Podger’s favourite painting
The leading violinist chooses an inspiring, uplifting masterpiece with a beautiful depth of colour
Happiness in small things
The challenges facing female farmers in Africa put life in perspective for Minette Batters
The great indoors
Amelia Thorpe has the pick of planters and accessories to make the most of your houseplants
Civic splendour
John Goodall is heartened by the restoration of St Mary’s Guildhall, a symbol of Coventry’s great 14th-century prosperity
The legacy
Kate Green applauds the work of Sir Arthur Hobhouse, founding father of our national parks
Let’s get to the bottom of this
Is it a blessing or a curse to find a well on your property? Deborah Nicholls-Lee tests the water
I was on fire for you, where did you go?
David Profumo is in his element as he teases Atlantic salmon from Iceland’s low, clear waters
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell turns over a new leaf with autumn-inspired jewellery
Interiors
It’s show time! Amelia Thorpe seeks Design Week inspiration
Get your cob on
Prepare to be amazed by maize as Tom Parker Bowles savours those golden corn kernels in mouth-watering Mexican style
Foraging
Do you know a damson from a bullace? John Wright revels in the plum job of explaining it all
The colour revolution
The 19th-century development of new paints was a green light for artists, finds Michael Prodger
Colour vision
Rob Crossan catches up with the most famous and enduring face of our television screens
And much more