Country Life 12 April 2023

Blends with benefits

Change is brewing in Britain — Rob Crossan meets some of our leading tea sommeliers

An eye to the future

Patience and persistence paid off in the restoration of Trewithen House

If you go down to the woods today…

Isabella Worsley’s Derbyshire treehouse is in tune with Nature, as Arabella Youens discovers

It’s a dog’s world

Arabella Youens learns how best to live with our four-legged friends

A place for everything

Giles Kime argues the case for storage over space in the home

Sip back and relax

Vermouth is making a comeback — and Jack Adair Bevan savours the drink’s satisfying bitterness

Dreamy spires

John Hoyland is charmed by the beauty of bee-friendly foxgloves

Mark Tufnell’s favourite painting

The president of the CLA picks a multi-layered landscape work

Going west

Fiona Reynolds marvels at 360-degree views on a stroll around Selworthy Beacon in Somerset

Protecting our own wild isles

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey is drawing inspiration from David Attenborough’s insightful series

An Oxford wonder

In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet looks at the furnishing of Jesuit Campion Hall in Oxford

Native breeds

Kate Green on the Highland pony

As thick as thieves

Recommended videos for you

Ian Morton runs the gauntlet of Nature’s muggers and pirates

Three times a legend

Jack Watkins relives Red Rum’s startling Grand National success

The good stuff

Sing the blues with Hetty Lintell

Interiors

Luxury rugs from recycled bottles, plus furniture, fabric and finds

Sense and sensibilities

Charles Quest-Ritson admires the garden at Knoyle Place, Wiltshire

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on radishes

A plum job

Tessa Waugh visits the farmers reviving Cumbria’s damson trade

And much mroe