Country Life 12 April 2023

Blends with benefits
Change is brewing in Britain — Rob Crossan meets some of our leading tea sommeliers
An eye to the future
Patience and persistence paid off in the restoration of Trewithen House
If you go down to the woods today…
Isabella Worsley’s Derbyshire treehouse is in tune with Nature, as Arabella Youens discovers
It’s a dog’s world
Arabella Youens learns how best to live with our four-legged friends
A place for everything
Giles Kime argues the case for storage over space in the home
Sip back and relax
Vermouth is making a comeback — and Jack Adair Bevan savours the drink’s satisfying bitterness
Dreamy spires
John Hoyland is charmed by the beauty of bee-friendly foxgloves
Mark Tufnell’s favourite painting
The president of the CLA picks a multi-layered landscape work
Going west
Fiona Reynolds marvels at 360-degree views on a stroll around Selworthy Beacon in Somerset
Protecting our own wild isles
Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey is drawing inspiration from David Attenborough’s insightful series
An Oxford wonder
In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet looks at the furnishing of Jesuit Campion Hall in Oxford
Native breeds
Kate Green on the Highland pony
As thick as thieves
Ian Morton runs the gauntlet of Nature’s muggers and pirates
Three times a legend
Jack Watkins relives Red Rum’s startling Grand National success
The good stuff
Sing the blues with Hetty Lintell
Interiors
Luxury rugs from recycled bottles, plus furniture, fabric and finds
Sense and sensibilities
Charles Quest-Ritson admires the garden at Knoyle Place, Wiltshire
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on radishes
A plum job
Tessa Waugh visits the farmers reviving Cumbria’s damson trade
