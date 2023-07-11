Country Life 12 July 2023

The perfect 10
From peregrine falcon to puffin and starling to skylark, Stephen Moss selects 10 birds that we simply must see in our lifetimes
We will not plunder music of his dower
Mark Cocker says John Clare’s lyrical works resonate today more than ever—230 years after the peasant poet’s birth
View to a thrill
The breathtaking garden of the Minack Theatre in Cornwall puts on a dramatic performance to overwhelm Alan Titchmarsh
Rebels and romantics with a cause
Tartan is one of Scotland’s most recognisable exports—follow the thread from Highland dress to punk fashion with Mary Miers
First, catch your trout
There is no finer riverside feast than freshly caught brown trout. Tom Parker Bowles is hooked
The true heir to the Old Masters
Susan Jenkins pays tribute to Sir Joshua Reynolds, the greatest Society portraitist of his age
Oliver Spencer’s favourite painting
The founder of Favourbrook picks an evocative cricket scene
To the end of Wales
Fiona Reynolds explores the crashing breakers and jagged coastline of the Llŷn Peninsula
For succour and relief
Roger Bowdler visits the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London SW3, a monument to the extraordinary talents of Sir Christopher Wren
Native breeds
The Saddleback may be a prince among pigs, but the breed is still at risk, reveals Kate Green
The good stuff
Orange is the new black for Hetty Lintell, as she homes in on zesty summer selections
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe discovers why bespoke carpets are the best for authenticity and longevity
Spreading the love
The Proms are hitting the road, taking music-making to all corners of the UK, finds Henrietta Bredin
A quieter way of gardening
Serene and sensitive, the garden at The Chain in Monmouthshire is a triumph, suggests Tilly Ware