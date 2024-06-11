Country Life 12 June 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
The Country Life green manifesto
As the General Election looms large, we present our practical 10-point plan that could make a real difference to the planet
What lies beneath
Soil is both full of life and the very stuff of life, so it’s high time we stopped treating it like dirt, suggests Sarah Langford
Bridges to survival
Building ‘ecoducts’ to connect wildlife habitats separated by road and rail is the way forward, argues John Lewis-Stempel
Recommended videos for you
Over the moon
Jane Wheatley meets the biodynamic farmers following the lunar calendar to tend their crops in tune with Nature
A woolly good story
What happened to the golden fleece? Harry Pearson tracks the fall of wool from medieval marvel to unwanted by-product
Country Life’s Little Green Book
Madeleine Silver profiles the people, places and products currently turning heads with genuinely green credentials
Neptune’s larder
Helen Scales wades in to forage for seaweed, seeking everything from sea spaghetti to sugar kelp
Rebel gardener
James Alexander-Sinclair talks to John Little about the amazing diversity of his garden in Essex
The man with his head in the clouds
Royal favourite Edward Seago lived a life as vibrant, varied and colourful as his paintings, discovers Peyton Skipwith
Lt-Col Frederick Wells’s favourite painting
The commanding officer of the Coldstream Guards chooses a majestic portrait of Elizabeth II
The best of both worlds
Minette Batters celebrates the remarkable recovery of grey partridge on the South Downs
Just right: Walpole’s balance
In the first of two articles, John Goodall examines the creation of Wolterton Hall in Norfolk
‘A better use of Sundays’
Russell Higham applauds the enduring appeal of Britain’s elegant Victorian bandstands
The legacy
David Austen dedicated his life to creating the perfect English rose, as Tiffany Daneff reveals
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell casts her net far and wide for fishy accessories
Interiors
Giles Kime hails designers who are at one with the environment
Hard landscaping
The Dunvegan Castle gardens are a verdant oasis on the Isle of Skye, finds Caroline Donald
Native herbs
Wormwood is an old absinthe ingredient best kept at arm’s length, advises John Wright
You’ve got to break a few eggs
Tom Parker Bowles is hoping practice makes perfect as he eyes the immaculate omelette
And much more