Country Life 13 December 2023

The Country Life Christmas message: ‘For everyone who knocks, the door will be opened’

The Revd Colin Heber-Percy considers the importance of ‘home’, wherever it may be

The Bishop of Winchester’s favourite painting

The Right Revd Philip Mounstephen chooses an arresting Caravaggio

Away in a manger

Love, pain, power and hope are all embodied in the Nativity. Michael Prodger examines how the Bible story influenced our greatest artists

On the night watch

As darkness falls, the wild things emerge from the shadows. John Lewis-Stempel embraces the night

Prodigy or eccentric?

John Goodall explores Bristol Cathedral, a building of international importance

When Christmas was cancelled

Always winter, never festive: Cromwell’s directive cast a pall, laments Ian Morton

Made with love

Cast your eyes down next time you’re in church to admire the hassock you kneel upon, urges the Revd Colin Heber-Percy

’Tis the season to be busy

There’s no rest for the farmer, the baker or the cheesemonger at this time of year. Ben Lerwill champions the people who make Christmas happen

So, this is Christmas

Queen Victoria would feel quite at home in any of our houses this season, believes John Mueller

It came upon a midnight clear

Come one, come all, says Kate Green, as the villagers gather once more at the big house

The Editor’s Christmas quiz

Pit your wits. The only prize is glory

Luxury

Christian Dior, David Gandy, dinky toys and Sir Chris Hoy’s favourite things

Cold comforts

Frost-dusted and fleece-wrapped, the beauty of the gardens of Rockcliffe in Gloucestershire enchant Tiffany Daneff

It’s a wonderful life

Carla Passino travels the world for Christmas traditions, from Swedish tomte to Japanese KFC

Christmas conundrums

Turkey or goose? Stocking or sack? Port or Sauternes? Giles Kime poses the big questions

Think outside the fox

Clever and agile, Vulpes vulpes is frequently on top in literature. Kate Green turns the pages

Back to black

The Périgord black truffle is worth the price for Tom Parker Bowles

The peel-good factor

The rich scents of citrus permeate Deborah Nicholls-Lee’s Christmas

Sugar, spice and all things nice

Carla Passino builds a gingerbread house

On top of the mirey, merey moor

John Lewis-Stempel tucks his chin into his scarf and sets off into the frozen wastes

Native breeds

Kate Green advocates heritage turkeys

Keeping the home fires burning

In chilly Dumfries & Galloway, Jamie Blackett reflects on a mixed year

Living history

Fiona Reynolds steps into the distant past at Laxton in Nottinghamshire, where the old system of open-field farming lives on

Dignity and impudence

Katy Birchall talks to the artists immortalising man’s best friends

New series: Arts & antiques

Carla Passino examines a rare guitar, a covetable Newlyn School fishing scene and why dogs beat cats

The enigmatic altarpiece

Why do summer flowers feature in the foreground of a 15th-century Florentine triptych, wonders Charles Quest-Ritson

What’s the pointe?

Ballet shoes possess the power to transform dancers in body and mind. Katy Birchall ties her ribbons

Hear the angels sing

The carols that soar to the Heavens bind us from Bethlehem to Cornwall. Gavin Plumley opens his hymn book

Plenty of room at this inn

Michael Billington is spoilt for choice, with festive favourites from Sondheim to Dahl

The Generalists and the Twelfth of Never

An exclusive mystery tale by Sophie Hannah

Step into the ring

Sporting stories and sensational flavours make the perfect Christmas cigar for Bolivar

