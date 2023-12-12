Country Life 13 December 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
The Country Life Christmas message: ‘For everyone who knocks, the door will be opened’
The Revd Colin Heber-Percy considers the importance of ‘home’, wherever it may be
The Bishop of Winchester’s favourite painting
The Right Revd Philip Mounstephen chooses an arresting Caravaggio
Away in a manger
Love, pain, power and hope are all embodied in the Nativity. Michael Prodger examines how the Bible story influenced our greatest artists
On the night watch
As darkness falls, the wild things emerge from the shadows. John Lewis-Stempel embraces the night
Prodigy or eccentric?
John Goodall explores Bristol Cathedral, a building of international importance
When Christmas was cancelled
Always winter, never festive: Cromwell’s directive cast a pall, laments Ian Morton
Made with love
Cast your eyes down next time you’re in church to admire the hassock you kneel upon, urges the Revd Colin Heber-Percy
’Tis the season to be busy
There’s no rest for the farmer, the baker or the cheesemonger at this time of year. Ben Lerwill champions the people who make Christmas happen
So, this is Christmas
Queen Victoria would feel quite at home in any of our houses this season, believes John Mueller
It came upon a midnight clear
Come one, come all, says Kate Green, as the villagers gather once more at the big house
The Editor’s Christmas quiz
Pit your wits. The only prize is glory
Luxury
Christian Dior, David Gandy, dinky toys and Sir Chris Hoy’s favourite things
Cold comforts
Frost-dusted and fleece-wrapped, the beauty of the gardens of Rockcliffe in Gloucestershire enchant Tiffany Daneff
It’s a wonderful life
Carla Passino travels the world for Christmas traditions, from Swedish tomte to Japanese KFC
Christmas conundrums
Turkey or goose? Stocking or sack? Port or Sauternes? Giles Kime poses the big questions
Think outside the fox
Clever and agile, Vulpes vulpes is frequently on top in literature. Kate Green turns the pages
Back to black
The Périgord black truffle is worth the price for Tom Parker Bowles
The peel-good factor
The rich scents of citrus permeate Deborah Nicholls-Lee’s Christmas
Sugar, spice and all things nice
Carla Passino builds a gingerbread house
On top of the mirey, merey moor
John Lewis-Stempel tucks his chin into his scarf and sets off into the frozen wastes
Native breeds
Kate Green advocates heritage turkeys
Keeping the home fires burning
In chilly Dumfries & Galloway, Jamie Blackett reflects on a mixed year
Living history
Fiona Reynolds steps into the distant past at Laxton in Nottinghamshire, where the old system of open-field farming lives on
Dignity and impudence
Katy Birchall talks to the artists immortalising man’s best friends
New series: Arts & antiques
Carla Passino examines a rare guitar, a covetable Newlyn School fishing scene and why dogs beat cats
The enigmatic altarpiece
Why do summer flowers feature in the foreground of a 15th-century Florentine triptych, wonders Charles Quest-Ritson
What’s the pointe?
Ballet shoes possess the power to transform dancers in body and mind. Katy Birchall ties her ribbons
Hear the angels sing
The carols that soar to the Heavens bind us from Bethlehem to Cornwall. Gavin Plumley opens his hymn book
Plenty of room at this inn
Michael Billington is spoilt for choice, with festive favourites from Sondheim to Dahl
The Generalists and the Twelfth of Never
An exclusive mystery tale by Sophie Hannah
Step into the ring
Sporting stories and sensational flavours make the perfect Christmas cigar for Bolivar
