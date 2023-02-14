Country Life 15 February 2023

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires the British Museum, Sir Robert Smirke’s magnificent tribute to ancient Greek architecture
As high as a red kite
Once nearly extinct, fierce red kites now throng our skies. Eleanor Doughty reports on their successful reintroduction
The proof is in the pudding
From syllabubs to steak and kidney, treacle tarts to tipsy cakes, puddings are the pinnacle of Britain’s culinary world, believes Tom Parker Bowles
Who was Sir Christopher Wren?
Clive Aslet delves into the life of one of our greatest architects, 300 years after his death
Not completely foxed
Hounds meet in good heart on Jamie Blackett’s frozen farm
Robin Hanbury-Tenison’s favourite painting
The Cornwall-based explorer picks a melancholy portrait
‘I was completely comfortable with risk’
Vaccine Taskforce leader Kate Bingham talks to Jane Wheatley
A palace for education
In the first of two articles, John Goodall looks at the foundation of Winchester College, Hampshire
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the noble, black Aberdeen Angus cattle
Flipping heck!
Why do pancakes hold our hearts, asks Debora Robertson
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell turns to tortoiseshell
Interiors
The finest conservatories filled with furniture and flowers
Bring out the bells
Fritillaries, in all their colourful, lofty glory, should be flourishing in our gardens, says John Hoyland
Open-air chairs
Comfortable seats for warm days
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson focuses her attention on tender cavolo nero
The farce that defies the rules
At Noises Off, Michael Billington considers longevity on the stage
The return of the king
Can England’s cricketers keep winning? James Fisher says yes