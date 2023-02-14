Country Life 15 February 2023

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins admires the British Museum, Sir Robert Smirke’s magnificent tribute to ancient Greek architecture

As high as a red kite

Once nearly extinct, fierce red kites now throng our skies. Eleanor Doughty reports on their successful reintroduction

The proof is in the pudding

From syllabubs to steak and kidney, treacle tarts to tipsy cakes, puddings are the pinnacle of Britain’s culinary world, believes Tom Parker Bowles

Who was Sir Christopher Wren?

Clive Aslet delves into the life of one of our greatest architects, 300 years after his death

Not completely foxed

Hounds meet in good heart on Jamie Blackett’s frozen farm

Robin Hanbury-Tenison’s favourite painting

The Cornwall-based explorer picks a melancholy portrait

‘I was completely comfortable with risk’

Vaccine Taskforce leader Kate Bingham talks to Jane Wheatley

A palace for education

In the first of two articles, John Goodall looks at the foundation of Winchester College, Hampshire

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the noble, black Aberdeen Angus cattle

Flipping heck!

Why do pancakes hold our hearts, asks Debora Robertson

Hetty Lintell turns to tortoiseshell

Interiors

The finest conservatories filled with furniture and flowers

Bring out the bells

Fritillaries, in all their colourful, lofty glory, should be flourishing in our gardens, says John Hoyland

Open-air chairs

Comfortable seats for warm days

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson focuses her attention on tender cavolo nero

The farce that defies the rules

At Noises Off, Michael Billington considers longevity on the stage

The return of the king

Can England’s cricketers keep winning? James Fisher says yes