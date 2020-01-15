Country Life 15 January 2020

Find out more here:
GARDENS: Lord Heseltine’s garden at Thenford, and what to plant in winter.
CHATSWORTH’S CUTTING GARDEN: Country Life delves into its secrets.
MYTHS AND LEGENDS: The second part of Amy Jeffs’ look at the oldest tales our island has to tell includes Lady Godiva.
CHANDELIERS: Amelia Thorpe picks her favourites.
GEESE: The greedy geese of the British countryside.
HELLEBORES: Val Bourne has suggestions of what to plant.
ANNE BRONTE: The legacy of the often-ignored third sister.
KITCHENS: A modern update done right.
FAREWELL TO OUR FALLEN GENIUSES: Michael Billington’s tribute to the titans of theatre who died in 2019.