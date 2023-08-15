Country Life 16 August 2023

Find out more about what’s inside:
No fin compares to you
Far from being scary, our native sharks are friendly, sleekly swift and even bioluminescent. Helen Scales takes a dip
The original poster boy
We’d all like to live in the world of Stephen Millership’s posters. Andrew Liddle enters the frame
Country Life International
All things Guernsey: Arabella Youens visits the Lourdes-inspired Little Chapel, Antonia Windsor feels the sand between her toes, Oliver Berry feasts on island produce and Holly Kirkwood picks the best properties
And all that jazz
The Roaring Twenties saw war-damaged Britain come alive in a swirl of cocktails and flapper dresses, finds Claire Jackson
Miranda Rock’s favourite painting
The chatelaine of Burghley picks a work of Baroque ambition
’Tis the silly season
Jamie Blackett rues the rise of the rude and welcomes the simple joys of the rural show
A dramatic revival
The ruins of Hellifield Peel Tower, North Yorkshire, have been transformed. Jeremy Musson tours a splendid family home
Native breeds
Kate Green is won over by the biddable nature and ‘gold-top’ milk of the Guernsey cow
A real fly by night
Wide of mouth and strange of cry, the nightjar is an avian miracle. Ian Morton listens
Interiors
The transformational effects of dramatic wallpaper
Try something new
We should all welcome the pretty baptisia, an Australian native plant proving happy over here, believes John Hoyland
Carry on gardening
Amelia Thorpe chooses trugs
Here we go round the mulberry tree
Ian Morton unwinds the history of the mulberry, food of the silkworm that has enmeshed kings, emperors and even prisoners
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson serves up succulent apricot dishes
