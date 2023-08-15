Country Life 16 August 2023

Find out more about what’s inside:

No fin compares to you

Far from being scary, our native sharks are friendly, sleekly swift and even bioluminescent. Helen Scales takes a dip

The original poster boy

We’d all like to live in the world of Stephen Millership’s posters. Andrew Liddle enters the frame

Country Life International

All things Guernsey: Arabella Youens visits the Lourdes-inspired Little Chapel, Antonia Windsor feels the sand between her toes, Oliver Berry feasts on island produce and Holly Kirkwood picks the best properties

And all that jazz

The Roaring Twenties saw war-damaged Britain come alive in a swirl of cocktails and flapper dresses, finds Claire Jackson

Miranda Rock’s favourite painting

The chatelaine of Burghley picks a work of Baroque ambition

’Tis the silly season

Jamie Blackett rues the rise of the rude and welcomes the simple joys of the rural show

A dramatic revival

The ruins of Hellifield Peel Tower, North Yorkshire, have been transformed. Jeremy Musson tours a splendid family home

Native breeds

Kate Green is won over by the biddable nature and ‘gold-top’ milk of the Guernsey cow

A real fly by night

Wide of mouth and strange of cry, the nightjar is an avian miracle. Ian Morton listens

Interiors

The transformational effects of dramatic wallpaper

Try something new

We should all welcome the pretty baptisia, an Australian native plant proving happy over here, believes John Hoyland

Carry on gardening

Amelia Thorpe chooses trugs

Here we go round the mulberry tree

Ian Morton unwinds the history of the mulberry, food of the silkworm that has enmeshed kings, emperors and even prisoners

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson serves up succulent apricot dishes

