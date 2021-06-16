Trending:

Country Life 16 June 2021

Country Life 16 June 2021 looks at deer, dragonflies and visits an astonishing garden.
Country Life

GARDENSTiffany Daneff meanders through the inspiring gardens of The Manor, Priors Marston.

NATURE: Swooping like a fairy aeroplane, the dragonfly is one of the great insect success stories, says Jack Watkins.

ROSES: Why David Austin’s pink Gertrude Jekyll rose is an English classic.

DEER: Joe Gibbs considers what can be done to better manage our six species of wild deer.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The director of the American Museum opts for a refreshingly different pastel portrait.

ELTON HALL: John Goodall on the building’s history.

THE GOOD STUFF: Hetty Lintell grabs her party frock.

BINDWEED: Get rid of it for good. Or try to, at least.

THEATRE: Michael Billington is back.