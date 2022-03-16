Country Life 16 March 2022

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires the bravery and fortitude revealed in South, Frank Hurley’s film of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s voyage
To boldly go where no man has gone before
Men and women have long tested the outer limits of human endurance, says Charles Harris
Castles on the hill
Across the country, hill forts of all sizes still possess a certain magic, discovers Vicky Liddell
Turn up the heat
Amelia Thorpe spices up kitchens
Party like it’s 2019
Forget the pandemic, the party is back. Rupert Uloth gives his guide to how it has changed
The new black tie
Men: be adventurous with your dress, advises Arabella Youens
The time of my life
Eleanor Doughty reveals the secrets of a perfect party
The good stuff
Pink and green should always be seen, believes Hetty Lintell
The party notebook
Dress up and pop the magnum
Keys to the kingdom
Buying agents offer their advice for property purchases in 2022
Dr Kate Pretty’s favourite painting
The archaeologist chooses a powerful portrait of war
Calf love and birthing pains
Jamie Blackett gets in touch with his inner midwife
Agricultural improvements
The Georgian farm was a vital part of the agricultural revolution, explains John Martin Robinson
How your garden can heal you
Don’t throw weeds away, they might help, says Catriona Gray
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on spinach
Travel
Cornwall, Bhutan and Sicily
A very dingley dell
Annie Gatti is entranced by Copyhold Hollow, West Sussex
State of the nation
Three notable plays drive home disturbing messages about our country, says Michael Billington
Lurch, skunk and level-pegging
Harry Pearson picks up his cards to gamble on a game of cribbage