Country Life 17 April 2024

Here’s what you’ll find inside
Where the wild things are
Archibald Thorburn’s talent for capturing the essence and atmosphere of Nature set him apart from his contemporaries, as Charles Harris discovers
A (crab) apple a day
The mainstay of jam and jelly may have been the fruit that tempted Adam and Eve, suggests Ian Morton
The sound of centuries past
From theorbo to the viola da gamba, ancient musical instruments hold a fascination for a growing number of today’s players, finds Henrietta Bredin
Recommended videos for you
Smart Thinking
James Alexander-Sinclair visits a home near Godalming, Surrey, where a blank canvas has been transformed into a beautiful, functional garden
The legacy
Sir John Soane’s acrimonious fall out with his favourite sons was their loss and the nation’s gain, declares Agnes Stamp
A hungry heart
Holly Black examines the stellar career of Wassily Kandinsky, who pioneered two major artistic movements in turbulent times
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino meets ‘ice queen’ Polly Townsend, who spent five fascinating weeks as an artist-in-residence in Antarctica
Christopher Price’s favourite painting
The Rare Breeds Survival Trust CEO selects a magical work that celebrates food production as well as the wonder of nature
From royal favourite to stranger’s heir
John Goodall charts the rise of Stansted Park, West Sussex, from medieval hunting lodge to spectacular country house
Too divine
A quartet of actresses take the plaudits from Michael Billington in leading roles ranging from Charlotte Brontë to Sarah Siddons
And much more