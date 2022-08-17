Country Life 17 August 2022

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins on a nature writing gem, Tarka the Otter

English homes old and new

John Goodall turns his attention to the work of quintessential Georgian Robert Adam, in the eighth of our anniversary series

Cutting the mustard

Determination and collaboration have ensured that the English mustard harvest is thriving, discovers Harry Wallop

Is this the new rock and roll?

Sarah Langford investigates the growing regenerative-farming trend and finds reason to hope

Rooms with a view

Tiffany Daneff explores the succession of neatly delineated garden rooms at Georgian Admington Hall, Warwickshire

Country Life International

Birds, subtropical gardens, ghosts and properties in Guernsey

Sarah Dunat’s favourite painting

The author picks a work to mark the start of the Renaissance

Fifty shades of green

Lush grass and blooming flowers mark out Dumfriesshire as the place to be, says Jamie Blackett

Of mice and men

We may rarely see them, but our mice, voles and shrews easily outnumber us. Keep your eye out, advises Marianne Taylor

Interiors

Everything for your pet

Kitchen Garden Cook

Melanie Johnson on cucumbers

The trumpet shall sound

Claire Jackson talks to poetic trumpet player Alison Balsom

Meet Britten as a boy

Zeb Soanes on the statue he has commissioned of a musical hero

You’ll laugh until you cry

Comedies amuse Michael Billington, as Patriots compels

The gilded age

Jane Wheatley tries her hand at the absorbing — and impossibly delicate — art of gilding

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell turns tropical

Travel

Paris to Portugal via Ecuador

Brave new world

Can our revitalised cricketers keep winning, asks James Fisher