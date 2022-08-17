Country Life 17 August 2022

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on a nature writing gem, Tarka the Otter
English homes old and new
John Goodall turns his attention to the work of quintessential Georgian Robert Adam, in the eighth of our anniversary series
Cutting the mustard
Determination and collaboration have ensured that the English mustard harvest is thriving, discovers Harry Wallop
Is this the new rock and roll?
Sarah Langford investigates the growing regenerative-farming trend and finds reason to hope
Rooms with a view
Tiffany Daneff explores the succession of neatly delineated garden rooms at Georgian Admington Hall, Warwickshire
Country Life International
Birds, subtropical gardens, ghosts and properties in Guernsey
Sarah Dunat’s favourite painting
The author picks a work to mark the start of the Renaissance
Fifty shades of green
Lush grass and blooming flowers mark out Dumfriesshire as the place to be, says Jamie Blackett
Of mice and men
We may rarely see them, but our mice, voles and shrews easily outnumber us. Keep your eye out, advises Marianne Taylor
Interiors
Everything for your pet
Kitchen Garden Cook
Melanie Johnson on cucumbers
The trumpet shall sound
Claire Jackson talks to poetic trumpet player Alison Balsom
Meet Britten as a boy
Zeb Soanes on the statue he has commissioned of a musical hero
You’ll laugh until you cry
Comedies amuse Michael Billington, as Patriots compels
The gilded age
Jane Wheatley tries her hand at the absorbing — and impossibly delicate — art of gilding
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell turns tropical
Travel
Paris to Portugal via Ecuador
Brave new world
Can our revitalised cricketers keep winning, asks James Fisher