Country Life 17 July 2019

Find out more here:

ARCHITECTS AND THEIR HOMES: Three professionals explain to Clive Aslet what it’s like to adapt their own homes.

ANIMAL MAGIC: The mighty rhinos of Reggie Heyworth.

DARING GARDENING: Cecil Beaton’s garden at Reddish House, Wiltshire, and its beautiful revival.

PEREGRINE FALCONS: How these birds have found nests among the spires of our catherdrals.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NODDY!: 70 years after Enid Blyton created the little man with the red-and-yellow car

KITCHEN COLOURS: What to choose for where.

ELIOT HODGKIN: The man who strove to reveal the beauty of the ordinary through his art.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Stephen Calloway choses Giorgione’s lastest masterpiece.

KITCHEN GARDEN COOK: Melanie Johnson on fennel.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.