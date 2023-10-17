Country Life 18 October 2023

‘Stubborn little bearers of total joy’

Irrepressible, brave and full of fun, Norfolk terriers win devotees from racetrack to castle. Katy Birchall picks up the lead

I’m still standing

In memory of the Sycamore Gap tree, so callously cut down, we salute its fellow arboreal sentinels of Britain

Following in the footsteps of John Macnab

The Editor and The Judge set off across the Tulchan estate in pursuit of a stag, a brace of grouse and a salmon, in the spirit of John Buchan’s hero

Country Life International

Anna Tyzack uncovers Monaco’s unexpectedly magnificent restoration

Deborah Nicholls-Lee settles in to an Amsterdam canal house

Tom Parker Bowles gorges on Alpine cheese

Russell Higham explores the Austrian countryside that inspired Beethoven

Holly Kirkwood picks the best Caribbean properties

Mark Frary straps on his pads for a spot of cricket in the Windward Islands

Felix Francis’s favourite painting

The author picks a scene full of the thrill of the racecourse

Totally foxed

The rural people of Scotland are reeling under a prejudiced new law on hunting. Jamie Blackett despairs for the fox

The Englishness of English architecture

What makes a building English? Steven Brindle considers the answer, from soaring cathedral vaults to austere Palladian villas and rambling country piles

Native breeds

Kate Green luxuriates in the luscious locks of the Leicestershire Longwool

Come hell or high water

Few creatures face as difficult a journey as the salmon does to and from its spawning grounds. Simon Lester follows in its wake

Interiors

A dramatic kitchen and why it’s time to cuddle up in British wool

Plant theatre

Charles Quest-Ritson takes the well-worn path to the famed nursery of Larch Cottage in Cumbria

Having a field day

Behind hounds or on the marsh, casting for a salmon or stalking a stag, nothing stirs Adrian Dangar’s heart as fieldsports do

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson finds the perfect pairing for hazelnuts

Grateful for small fishing mercies

David Profumo takes up rod and oar to float away on a hill loch

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell dons her tweeds

Welcome back, old friends

Michael Billington is delighted to find classic shows revived