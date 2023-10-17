Country Life 18 October 2023

‘Stubborn little bearers of total joy’
Irrepressible, brave and full of fun, Norfolk terriers win devotees from racetrack to castle. Katy Birchall picks up the lead
I’m still standing
In memory of the Sycamore Gap tree, so callously cut down, we salute its fellow arboreal sentinels of Britain
Following in the footsteps of John Macnab
The Editor and The Judge set off across the Tulchan estate in pursuit of a stag, a brace of grouse and a salmon, in the spirit of John Buchan’s hero
Country Life International
- Anna Tyzack uncovers Monaco’s unexpectedly magnificent restoration
- Deborah Nicholls-Lee settles in to an Amsterdam canal house
- Tom Parker Bowles gorges on Alpine cheese
- Russell Higham explores the Austrian countryside that inspired Beethoven
- Holly Kirkwood picks the best Caribbean properties
- Mark Frary straps on his pads for a spot of cricket in the Windward Islands
Felix Francis’s favourite painting
The author picks a scene full of the thrill of the racecourse
Totally foxed
The rural people of Scotland are reeling under a prejudiced new law on hunting. Jamie Blackett despairs for the fox
The Englishness of English architecture
What makes a building English? Steven Brindle considers the answer, from soaring cathedral vaults to austere Palladian villas and rambling country piles
Native breeds
Kate Green luxuriates in the luscious locks of the Leicestershire Longwool
Come hell or high water
Few creatures face as difficult a journey as the salmon does to and from its spawning grounds. Simon Lester follows in its wake
Interiors
A dramatic kitchen and why it’s time to cuddle up in British wool
Plant theatre
Charles Quest-Ritson takes the well-worn path to the famed nursery of Larch Cottage in Cumbria
Having a field day
Behind hounds or on the marsh, casting for a salmon or stalking a stag, nothing stirs Adrian Dangar’s heart as fieldsports do
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson finds the perfect pairing for hazelnuts
Grateful for small fishing mercies
David Profumo takes up rod and oar to float away on a hill loch
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell dons her tweeds
Welcome back, old friends
Michael Billington is delighted to find classic shows revived