Country Life 18 September 2019

Find out more here:

LAURIE LEE’S SLAD VALLEY: The place that inspired Cider with Rosie, as it stands today.

ANIMAL MAGIC: Octavia Pollock talks to Adam Henson about his long-wooled sheep.

POISONED PLANTS: Ian Morton on the plants to be wary of.

PROPERTY: The finest houses in the Cotswolds.

ABBOTS GRANGE: The story of a Cotswolds landmark in the village of Broadway.

THE LAST STEAMBENDER: Shaping wood is still done the traditional way.

INTERIORS: Best boutiques.

RUNNER BEANS: How to make them sparkle, by Melanie Johnson.

TRAVEL: A trip to Singapore’s most famous hotel, and perhaps the most famous in Asia: Raffles.

THE CANAPE AWARDS: Our annual search begins again.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.