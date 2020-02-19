Country Life 19 February 2020

Find out more here:
WHERE THE GENTLE THAMES LEADS: The river has long inspired artists and poets. Huon Mallalieu casts an eye over Turner and his contemporaries.
BROADENING HORIZONS: Local companies are thriving, with top-class country-house sales and record auction prices.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHEN GARDENS?: The spectacular Walled Garden of Gordon Castle, Morayshire.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martin Yeoman picks a Velázquez.
TRAVEL: Artistic treasures in Bruges and classic luxury in Barbados.
INTERIORS: From overheated glass box to elegant lounge.