Country Life 19 February 2020

Country Life 19 February 2020 looks at treasures from your local auction house and the next step for kitchen gardens.
WHERE THE GENTLE THAMES LEADS: The river has long inspired artists and poets. Huon Mallalieu casts an eye over Turner and his contemporaries.

BROADENING HORIZONS: Local companies are thriving, with top-class country-house sales and record auction prices.

THE FUTURE OF KITCHEN GARDENS?: The spectacular Walled Garden of Gordon Castle, Morayshire.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martin Yeoman picks a Velázquez.

TRAVEL: Artistic treasures in Bruges and classic luxury in Barbados.

INTERIORS: From overheated glass box to elegant lounge.