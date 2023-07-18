Country Life 19 July 2023 looks at cherries, chalk grassland and village life as seen by Britain’s best novelists.

Here’s a look at some of the articles you’ll find inside:
Shining a light on moths
John Lewis-Stempel marvels at the pollinating prowess and intricate markings of these largely unseen and unsung insects
Tales from the echoing green
Stephen Wade tells the story of how village life inspired a whole host of authors, from Agatha Christie to Stella Gibbons
Jewels of the downs
Chalk grassland attracts a variety of plants and insects not seen anywhere else in the British Isles, as Vicky Liddell discovers
Country Life International
Adam Hay-Nicholls explores Jersey’s magical coastline and Antonia Windsor presents her essential island A to Z, plus the pick of local properties for sale
Another bite of the cherry
Britain is enjoying a renaissance in growing native cherries and Tom Parker Bowles is tempted by this most seductive of fruits
Freya Simms’s favourite painting
A mesmerising miniature catches the eye of the CEO of LAPADA
In fair weather and foul
Jamie Blackett remains stoical as he battles with the elements in a typical British summer
Renewal and Wrenaissance
In the second of his two articles, Roger Bowdler looks at the evolution of the Royal Hospital, SW3
Native breeds
Kate Green on the Jersey cow, a bovine beauty-pageant winner
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe picks the best floral furniture and accessories
Painting the landscape
Non Morris is fascinated by the restored 18th-century garden at Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire
Kitchen garden cook
Sweet peppers add sunshine to Melanie Johnson’s dishes
Sex, drags and pottery roll
Sir Grayson Perry tells Charlotte Mullins why he’s off to Scotland with his Map of an Englishman
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell gets kitted out for The Game Fair at Ragley Hall
When the world goes crazy
Michael Billington finds solace in exuberant song and dance